AMAX Deep Learning and Security and Storage Appliance Platforms Incorporated with Powerful Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leading provider of server appliance manufacturing, turnkey enterprise rack-scale High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and Deep Learning/AI applications, today announced the availability of its next-generation workstation, server and storage platforms, incorporated with the latest 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors , known as Ice Lake.

Today's modern data centers require unique server solutions that run complex, business-critical workloads and increasingly takes more resources to develop those solutions. AMAX's solutions are fully integrated and validated systems utilizing the latest 3rd Generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors built for high-performance computing, cloud and networking workloads. All solutions and systems can be pre-configured and customized to meet specific Deep Learning/AI application needs. These offerings accelerate time to market and allow enterprises to transform businesses by building the digital platforms of the future today.

As a Titanium level partner of the Intel® Partner Alliance program (IPA), AMAX delivers the most advanced and energy-efficient performance solutions for data-intensive business applications. Key optimized AMAX server platforms that will feature the new 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon processors include:

AceleMax™ Deep Learning Solutions — AMAX's AceleMax™ series of Deep Learning platforms feature both workstations, high-performance servers and fully-integrated Machine Learning clusters specifically designed to fast-track Deep Learning development with additional NVIDIA GPU acceleration.

— AMAX's AceleMax™ series of Deep Learning platforms feature both workstations, high-performance servers and fully-integrated Machine Learning clusters specifically designed to fast-track Deep Learning development with additional NVIDIA GPU acceleration. ServMax® Hyper-Converged Cluster-in-a-Box Servers — With twin and quad-node options packed into a compact 2U form factor, these high-density servers offer a cluster's worth of compute, storage and networking capabilities. Our cluster-in-a-box solutions are ideal for applications such as HCI, Virtualization, HPC, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and CDN.

— With twin and quad-node options packed into a compact 2U form factor, these high-density servers offer a cluster's worth of compute, storage and networking capabilities. Our cluster-in-a-box solutions are ideal for applications such as HCI, Virtualization, HPC, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and CDN. ServMax® 1U and 2U 2 - Socket servers — This is for the general-purpose data center, cloud & analytics, enterprise and security appliance applications, and optional SKUs with one PSU on each side of chassis, instead of the traditional design of having two PSUs located one side.

— This is for the general-purpose data center, cloud & analytics, enterprise and security appliance applications, and optional SKUs with one PSU on each side of chassis, instead of the traditional design of having two PSUs located one side. ServMax® 2U 4 node servers — Designed to serve compute, management, storage and acceleration needs, this server delivers a complete hardware solution for HPC/AI, and configurable with high-density liquid or high-performance air-cooling options.

— Designed to serve compute, management, storage and acceleration needs, this server delivers a complete hardware solution for HPC/AI, and configurable with high-density liquid or high-performance air-cooling options. StorMax® I/O Optimized Storage Servers — A full line of storage solutions designed towards the perfect balance between performance, capacity and cost, perfect for SMBs, storage appliance, to hyperscale data center deployments.

