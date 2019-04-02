AMAX Deep Learning and Storage Appliance Platforms Upgraded With Powerful Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

FREMONT, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leading provider of AI/Deep Learning, Enterprise Computing Infrastructure Solutions, announced its diverse line of products optimized for the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPUs featuring the latest generation architecture boast up to 28 cores and 56 processing threads, 6 DDR4 memory channels, and utilizes an enhanced memory subsystem and innovative low latency core interconnects for fast access to memory and I/O. This new architecture is designed for further optimizations of workload and compute-intensive tasks with options for enhanced memory management.

In addition to enhanced performance, the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPU line offers built-in security against vulnerabilities, as well as a suite of technologies including Intel® Deep Learning Boost (VNNI) for efficient deep learning and inference acceleration.

As a Platinum level partner of the Intel® Technology Provider Program, AMAX delivers the most advanced and energy-efficient performance solutions for data-intensive business applications designed for the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Key AMAX server platforms that will feature the new Intel® Xeon processors include:

Deep Learning Solutions — AMAX's award-winning Deep Learning Series features both workstations, high-performance servers and fully-integrated Machine Learning clusters specifically designed to fast track Deep Learning development with additional NVIDIA GPU acceleration.

— AMAX's award-winning Deep Learning Series features both workstations, high-performance servers and fully-integrated Machine Learning clusters specifically designed to fast track Deep Learning development with additional NVIDIA GPU acceleration. StorMax™ I/O Optimized Storage Servers — A full line of storage solutions designed towards the perfect balance between performance, capacity and cost, perfect for SMBs to hyperscale data center deployments.

— A full line of storage solutions designed towards the perfect balance between performance, capacity and cost, perfect for SMBs to hyperscale data center deployments. Hyper-Converged Cluster-in-a-Box Servers — With twin and quad-node options packed into a compact 2U form factor, these high-density servers offer a cluster's worth of compute, storage and networking capabilities. Our cluster-in-a-box is an ideal solution for cloud computing, HPC, data center and mission-critical business applications.

— With twin and quad-node options packed into a compact 2U form factor, these high-density servers offer a cluster's worth of compute, storage and networking capabilities. Our cluster-in-a-box is an ideal solution for cloud computing, HPC, data center and mission-critical business applications. CloudMax™ Cloud Server — A 2U dual-CPU high-efficiency server featuring 12x 3.5" or 26x 2.5" hot swap SATA/SAS/NVMe drives for greater cost efficiency for cloud storage, while offering the ultimate in availability with up to 4x internal SSDs that can be used for OS or cache without sacrificing storage space.

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global provider of cutting-edge Cloud, Data Center, Deep Learning and next-generation computing technologies designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. As a full-service technology partner, AMAX tailors both solutions and programs to meet specific customer requirements. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers, or you are a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. To learn more, please visit www.amax.com.

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

