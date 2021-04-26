AMAX Recognized as a "Partner of the Year" at the Intel Partner Connect 2021 Virtual Conference

FREMONT, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX , a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and OEM data center manufacturing, announced today that the company was recognized by Intel as a 2021 "Partner of the Year" at the April Intel Partner Connect 2021 virtual conference. Intel honored 30 U.S. partners at the event for outstanding achievements in technology innovation, go-to-market strategy, sales growth and marketing.

AMAX was named to the prestigious group of partners for "designing servers, systems and workstations that help data scientists, analysts and engineers make business predictions faster through Intel® products," according to Intel's announcement. Earlier this year, AMAX announced the availability of its next-generation workstation, server and storage platforms, incorporated with the latest 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, also known as Ice Lake.

In addition, the company has championed its Intel partnership by integrating Intel products into advanced liquid cooling solutions that address data centers' need for high-density computing capabilities while reducing power consumption. AMAX also incorporates Intel technology in its high-performance computing solutions, supporting large-scale deployments across multiple industries.

"We're especially proud to receive the Partner of the Year honor from Intel after facing unprecedented challenges during the pandemic," said Jean Shih, President of AMAX. "We are grateful to Intel for the recognition, and on behalf of the AMAX leadership team, I want to thank our amazing AMAX team members for their commitment and hard work, which made our success this year possible."

"Our partners are capitalizing on fast-growing opportunities, from AI to 5G and edge, to bring forward technological innovation that spans the globe," said Greg Ernst, Intel vice president in the Sales and Marketing Group and general manager of U.S. Sales. "The partner awards demonstrate our appreciation of the continued collaboration with partners to deliver world-changing technology together."

Please visit https://www.amax.com/intel-dcb to learn more about AMAX's 3rd Generation Intel Xeon processor platforms. To explore the company's full line products and Deep Learning solutions, please visit www.amax.com.

