AMAX to Showcase Full-Service Security Appliance Development Capabilities at RSA 2018

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leading provider of OEM appliance manufacturing solutions for ISVs and security startups, today announced it will be at the RSA Conference 2018 showcasing its capabilities as a full-service product launch and manufacturing partner for cutting-edge security appliances. RSA 2018 will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco April 16-20.

AMAX has been a trusted OEM appliance manufacturer for some of the biggest brands in security, storage and cloud over the last 30 years. Offering a comprehensive menu of services including New Product Introduction (NPI), design, rapid prototyping in as little as 30 days, high-mix any-scale production and global manufacturing & logistics, AMAX separates itself with its ability to customize both service programs and cutting-edge solutions, while serving as a highly responsive extension of its customers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, AMAX is the go-to source for TAA-compliant Made-in-the-USA products for companies supporting U.S. government agencies.

At this year's conference, AMAX will unveil its latest line of next-gen platforms for on-premise appliances as well as powerful GPU platforms for companies leveraging AI and machine learning to develop advanced features within their solutions. These include:

DL-E48X - First in the industry to feature re-configurable dual and single root complex PCIe architectures, allowing for hardware optimization on the fly for AI and DL training, inference, HPC compute, rendering and virtualization applications. Utilizing Intel's latest Xeon Scalable Processor, the system provides a 56 percent increase in memory bandwidth and a 54 percent bandwidth increase for communication between CPUs (UPI) compared to the previous Intel Processor generation.

ServMax™ P47 - Featuring the latest AMD EPYC™ CPUs, ServMax™ P47 supports both NVIDIA Tesla GPUs and Vega-based Radeon Instinct™ GPUs. The single socket platform easily manages machine learning, advanced rendering and HPC workloads previously only possible on high-end dual socket systems, making it a superior alternative to existing GPU solutions in the market.

"As threats get more advanced, we aim to continually provide our partners with the most secure and cutting-edge technologies to support their product deployment models," said Dr. Rene Meyer, VP of technology, AMAX. "Whether they are integrating GPUs for facial recognition on surveillance devices or want a 'smart' bezel with unique design and custom features to perform black-box system maintenance, we continue to evolve our technologies to meet the demands and challenges of the cybersecurity industry."

AMAX also announces the new LimitZer0™ Design Lab, where AMAX delivers unmatched style and utility that sets any solution apart from competition. As a featured product of the LimitZer0™ Design Lab, the [SMART]Bezel serves as a bezel-mounted hardware monitoring solution designed to provide vital metrics on server status, health, utilization and planning. Its fully customizable user interface displays any array of information of choice that maximizes server manageability and efficiency.

To learn why leading security companies choose AMAX as their product development and appliance manufacturing partner, please visit www.amax.com or visit Booth #2230 at the RSA Conference 2018.

About AMAX

AMAX is a global leader in application-tailored Data Center, HPC and OEM Solutions. Recognized for several industry awards, including the Best of VMWorld and Intel Server Innovation Award, as well as the winner of ILSVRC 2015, AMAX aims to provide cutting-edge solutions to improve efficiency and cut costs for the modern data center. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Silicon Valley (with additional locations in China and Ireland), AMAX is a full-service technology solutions provider specializing in innovative server-to-rack level solutions developed for Data Center, HPC, Cloud and Big Data applications.

