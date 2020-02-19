AMAX to Unveil FIPS-Compliant Physical Layer Security Solutions for Appliance OEMs at RSA Conference 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leader in integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration, today announced that it will be highlighting its new "FIPS Kit" solutions at RSA Conference 2020, the world's leading information security conference, Feb. 24-28 in San Francisco. Intended for computing and networking appliance OEMs, AMAX's FIPS Kits are tailored builds of materials, offered as a service along with manufacturing recommendations, that will ensure an upcoming OEM appliance meets or exceeds Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) physical layer requirements.

An AMAX FIPS Kit ensures that a new OEM appliance is highly resistant to any form of physical intrusion or compromise, at any point in its life from manufacture to deployment, whether on-premises or off-premises. The end-to-end, purpose-designed solution may include any combination of hardware or software, from tamper-resistant screws and locks to encryptions, tampering alerts and more.

"With an AMAX FIPS Kit placed in the design/manufacture pipeline, OEMs and their customers will be assured of improved protection against physical threats," said Rene Meyer, AMAX's VP of technology. "Our industry-leading solutions can provide defenses against any kind of physical tampering, whether an attacker intends to disconnect the appliance, open it, plug into it, steal a component, or cause other kinds of disruptions."

AMAX's expertise extends to all partners in a supply chain, meaning that its solutions take into account threats from any stage in the design/build/delivery/install/use spectrum. The company can provide a kit for all kinds of form factors, chassis designs, or other physical requirements. It also can take into account the needs of various industry verticals so that finished goods are adequately protected for their unique environments.

AMAX encourages appliance OEMs to visit its exhibit during RSA Conference 2020 at Booth 4618 in the North Expo portion of Moscone Center, to discuss potential kit solutions without obligation. For more information on AMAX's FIPS Kit solutions, contact sales@amax.com.

About AMAX

AMAX is a leading technology solutions company providing integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration services. As a Foxconn Technology Group affiliate, AMAX specializes in the manufacturing of server appliances, high-performance computing and storage, AI computing and analytic platforms, and delivers data center solutions at any scale – on any premise. AMAX local hubs across North America, Europe, and Asia enable our customers to move mass customization closer to the edge of business consumption. AMAX creates value for our clients through three operating groups: OEM Manufacturing Solutions Group, HPC and AI Solutions Group, and Smart Manufacturing Solutions Group. Please visit www.amax.com.

