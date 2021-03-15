AMAX Unveils New Series of AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processor-Based Servers and Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX , a leader in server appliance manufacturing, rack-scale High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and AI applications, today announced the availability of its latest generation of servers, based on the new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processor.

With the new 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors integrated in AMAX's scalable rack servers and solutions, even more extreme performance boosts are realized for HPC in the modern data center. All of these solutions are customized for various workloads and engineered to order for any existing and future data center environments including liquid cooling submersion .

As an Elite level partner of the AMD Partner Program, AMAX delivers the most advanced and energy-efficient performance solutions for HPC and the modern data center. Optimized AMAX servers and solutions that feature the new AMD EPYC™ 7003 processors include:

ServMax™ Servers:

AE-2484 hyper-converged 2U 4 node systems, combining computing performance and data storage, delivering breakthrough performance, compute density, high-speed networking and I/O with stability and increased uptime AE-2484L 2U 4 node density server optimized for immersion cooling

GPU POD Solution: AI-ready supercomputing infrastructure solution for all workloads at scale.

AceleMax™ Deep Learning GPU Servers: With up to 8 double-width PCIe 4.0 or NVIDIA SXM4 GPUs per chassis, delivering maximum performance in acceleration and high scalability for AI, Deep Learning and HPC applications.

AceleMax™ Disaggregated GPU solution: Increasing resource utilization in mixed-use datacenters where artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, inference, data science, simulations and image processing applications may run on the same hardware.

AMAX's systems and solutions with AMD EPYC 7003 series processors are also designed with hardened mechanism to handle security vulnerability without performance degradation, with support for security enhancements guarding mission critical data and applications.

AMAX custom configures its solutions based on each project's requirements; focusing on application or deployment and performance goals while designing in scalability as those needs grow and evolve. To schedule a technical consultation, please contact [email protected] .

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit: http://www.amax.com .

