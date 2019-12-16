AMAZE Light Festival Partners With K-FROG For 27th Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive

NORCO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAZE Light Festival is joining forces with KFROG, ABC7, Southern California Firefighters and Toys for Tots to bring some special Christmas cheer to children across Southern California on Dec. 22nd from 6 – 10 p.m. AMAZE will be offering a deeply discounted ticket of $10 for well-wishers who bring an unwrapped gift to the festival at SilverLakes Sports Park (5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, Calif. 92880). Guests attending this special evening will not only brighten the holidays for a child in need but will experience an incredible event that features a 56ft lighted holiday tree that displays dazzling choreographed lightshows, a 100ft walkthrough light tunnel, an outdoor skating rink, decor pieces standing over 30ft tall, two gigantic Christmas obstacle courses and much more.

"We are blessed to have the opportunity to help children in need while brining an incredible holiday tradition to our community. This truly represents the season for us, giving back and bringing families together in celebration," said Mathew Kronquist, CEO of AMAZE Light Festival.

The annual Spark of Love Toy Drive brings together Firefighters and Marines to collect and distribute toys for youth in need. Over the past two and a half decades, Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than nine million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for less fortunate children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.

