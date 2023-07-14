AmazeVR launches VR app with an exclusive concert from global superstar Zara Larsson

The app will launch into all major VR app stores, adding a fully immersive layer to how fans have previously streamed live music

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmazeVR ,the global leader in virtual reality (VR) concerts, has collaborated with Swedish pop star, Zara Larsson, to celebrate the launch of its official AmazeVR Concerts app and "Zara Larsson VR Concert," available from today. Larsson's concert follows the highly-successful "Enter Thee Hottieverse" VR concert theatrical tour by AmazeVR and Megan Thee Stallion in 2022, ushering the introduction of the company's downloadable concert content for public consumption.

Zara Larsson VR Concert

Launching with a never-before-seen show from Zara Larsson, the AmazeVR concert features her global hits, 'Lush Life' and 'Symphony', and two latest singles, "Can't Tame Her" and "End of Time", where fans can step into her world with custom designed virtual environments, in an intimate capacity that places them up close and personal with the artist.

"I've always believed that live music has the power to unite and transcend boundaries," said Larsson. "As an artist, finding new ways to connect with my fans and deliver a truly immersive and unforgettable experience is super important to me. I'm thrilled to be working with AmazeVR to break through the fourth wall, and directly into the homes of fans around the world."

As pioneers in VR concert technology, AmazeVR combines live-action 3D footage of artists with breathtaking, interactive virtual environments that take concertgoers on an immersive musical journey. With the introduction of new headsets from industry leaders driving an increase in consumer desire, AmazeVRs app adds an unmatched layer of excitement for VR and music lovers globally.

"At AmazeVR we are ushering a new wave of innovation for music experiences, by providing artists with extraordinary and unparalleled avenues to be up close and personal with their fans," says Steve Lee, co-CEO and co-Founder of AmazeVR. "It is an honor to be launching the AmazeVR app alongside such an incredible artist like Zara. Her creativity has come together to create a showstopping performance and we can't wait for her fans to enjoy the experience."

AmazeVR has an incredible calendar of soon to be released concerts, across a variety of different genres including Pop Rock, K-Pop, Hip-Hop, Rap and more. Upon download, users can access one free song per artist and for the exclusive Zara Larsson VR concert, fans can purchase access for one year at an exclusive launch price of $6.99. The AmazeVR Concerts app is available to download on Meta App Lab, and SteamVR. To find out more about AmazeVR, visit amazevr.com.

About AmazeVR

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in LA with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using a proprietary Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing across commercial VR app stores. For more information, visit AmazeVR.com.

