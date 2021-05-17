Amazfit Sets Challenge to Explore Your Instinct with Sponsorships of Exciting Outdoor Sports Around the World

In the US and EMEA regions, Amazfit has partnered with Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand. The partnership launched on March 27th and will be present at a selection of events.

Built to be tough from the inside out, the shock-resistant Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests[1] and can cope with extreme conditions and challenges, making this rugged smartwatch the ideal companion for Spartan events, and other endurance and obstacle races.

Discover the Outdoors

With a water-resistance rating of 10ATM[2], the Amazfit T-Rex Pro equips 100 sports modes[3] include Outdoor Swimming, Sailing, Surfing, Outdoor Boating and Paddleboarding (SUP). In May, Amazfit will sponsor the All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge - one of the top five SUP competitions globally[4], and the largest in Russia.

Powered by the BioTracker™ 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, Amazfit T-Rex Pro performs precise heart rate monitoring[5] 24 hours a day and issues an alert if the heart rate is too high. If users feel uncomfortable at any time, they can check their blood-oxygen saturation level for a deeper understanding of their physical condition. In addition, the FirstBeat™ algorithm assesses specialized data such as maximum oxygen uptake[6], full recovery time and training load, to quantify achievements.

Connect with Your Natural Instinct

Earlier this year, Amazfit sponsored the ESOK Rally in Eskişehir, Turkey. Rally driving is a challenging endurance sport that demands peak fitness from its drivers and navigators. The 'Explore Your Instinct' sentiment aligns with the rally drivers' spirit of adventure as they race at high speeds through rugged terrain, raising heart rates and adrenalin due to the physical demands of this kind of driving.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a valuable training companion for rally drivers, as its heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring can measure stress levels, and its Driving mode can track driving distance, average speed, altitude, and heart rate through practice and races. The tough smartwatch also has a compass and supports four global navigation satellite systems[7], making it a useful partner in any preparation program.

Amazfit is proud to be a sponsor of these global sporting events and to support these enthusiastic and dedicated sports communities. Our partners and events share our spirit, and, like the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, encourage people to explore their instincts, push their limits, improve their performance, and achieve fitness and wellness goals.

[1] The relevant data on this topic comes from the following report: H202005252293-01EN-G2. Prolonged exposure is not recommended as it may damage the watch and its components. [2] In accordance with the GB/T 30106-2013 / ISO 22810:2010 standard, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro achieves a rating of 10 ATM, for a water-resistance of up to 100 meters. It has passed testing conducted by the National Watch Quality Supervision and Inspection Center, and the report number is XRX-ESH-P20062174. For more information, please visit the support page at: support.amazfit.com. [3] See the Amazfit T-Rex Pro product web page for the full list of 100+ sports modes, here: https://www.amazfit.com/en/t-rex-pro.html [4] Data ranking is from www.supworldranking.com rating. [5] The 24-hour automatic heart rate detection feature requires the user to set and turn on the "heart health detection" feature in the app, and the minimum value can be set to 1 minute; this feature cannot be used for medical purposes or as a basis for medical diagnosis. For abnormally elevated heart rate alerts, when the set alert value is reached and there is no obvious activity in the last 10 minutes, the watch will vibrate. Heart rate measurement cannot be performed while swimming, and the measurement accuracy may be affected by external factors. [6] Maximum oxygen uptake detection is only supported in outdoor running mode. [7] GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, GPS+Galileo. Indoor positioning services are not supported. Positioning speed and accuracy may be affected by the surrounding environment.

