Amazfit Stratos3 -- Unlock the Smart Watch That Will Push the Limits

Design for Enthusiasts

The new Amazfit Stratos3 has a transflective MIP display to provide a super clear display even under direct sunlight. Outdoor runners and enthusiasts will no longer have problems reading their screen during workout. On top of that, it comes with 4 physical buttons for easy management despite the sweat. The silicon strap also makes the watch very comfortable and breathable for sports.

Equipped with a 1.34" full round display, the 320x320-resolution screen is protected with Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass, which has anti-fingerprint coating. The Amazfit Stratos3 can connect to the Amazfit App via Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 5.0, and provides a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection.

Health and Fitness

To ensure that athletes and sports enthusiasts push the limits, Amazfit Stratos3 comes with double cores and dual systems, which means it equipped two smart chips and two independent systems, respectively Smart mode and Ultra mode. The Ultra-Endurance Mode provides 14 days of battery life, while still keeping access main features like 11 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, notifications, and more. Thanks to ARM CortexTM-M4T Low Power-Consumption Chip, with 59.84% less power consumption than Smart Mode, the Ultra Mode retains 80% of the functions

With power-adjustable sports modes for endurance activities such as trail run, hiking and climbing, the GPS can continuously track the route from 35 to 70 hours. The three-mode/four-satellite GPS positioning chip provides increased speed and trajectory accuracy -- GPS+ GLONASS / GPS+ GALILEO / GPS+ BEIDOU. The device also provides internal music storage (approx. 400 songs) and connectivity to Bluetooth headsets to enjoy a phone-free workout.

To meet all our users needs, the device comes with 19 sports modes and FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis for skills improvement and injury prevention. Amazfit Stratos3 accurately tracks 19 daily & professional sports and 24 hours heart rate with Huami self-developed BioTracker™ PPG sensor. Huami's BioTracker™ optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

The FIRSTBEAT professional performance also provide VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data, such to level up your fitness level. Amazfit Stratos3 is also made for all occasions including swimming. The water resistance is of 50-meters depth.

A New Member of the Sports Watch Category from Amazfit

Among the Amazfit product family, the Stratos3 is the newest of the Amazfit Sports Watch Category, which include Amazfit Stratos series, Amazfit Pace series, Amazfit Bip series, etc. The Stratos and Stratos+ has also contributed to this category starting from 2017, offering the sport enthusiasts professional and customized performance tracking.

The sale date for other markets is not available yet.

Note: Battery Life and GPS endurance (among others) may vary according to the model and usage. Data are according Huami in-lab tests.

