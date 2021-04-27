Amazfit T-Rex Pro in the Spotlight at Palm Beaches Spartan Sprint 5K Weekend

Shock-resistant and built to be tough from the inside out, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro was perfectly suited to these tests of toughness, having passed 15 military-grade tests[1] and with 10 ATM water resistance[2]. Tough enough for any outdoor sport or obstacle race, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, which urges wearers to 'Explore Your Instinct' even when facing extreme conditions and challenges, is the ideal companion for the Spartan Race.

As two leading sports and wellness brands, Amazfit and Spartan share the same spirit: encouraging people to live a more active lifestyle and push their limits to new extremes. The Amazfit T-Rex series users are active outdoor enthusiasts who work hard and never stop learning, just like Spartan racers across the world, and so followers of both brands can find value in the Amazfit T-Rex Pro's comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions.

These functions are powered by the BioTracker™ 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, which performs precise heart rate monitoring[3] 24 hours a day and issues an alert if your heart rate gets too high. Should you start to feel uncomfortable at any time, you can always check your blood-oxygen saturation level to better understand your physical condition. Additionally, the FirstBeat™ algorithm assesses specialized data such as your maximum oxygen uptake[4], full recovery time and training load, to quantify your accomplishments after each challenge.

In 2021, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be put to the test through this new partnership with Spartan® at its obstacle course races across the US and EMEA.

[1] The relevant data on this topic comes from the following report: H202005252293-01EN-G2. Prolonged exposure is not recommended as it may damage the watch and its components.

[2] In accordance with the GB/T 30106-2013 / ISO 22810:2010 standard, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro achieves a rating of 10 ATM, for a water-resistance of up to 100 meters, and is therefore suitable for splashes, snow, showering, swimming, snorkeling, or non-high-speed watersports. For more information, please visit the support page at: support.amazfit.com.

[3] This feature cannot be used for medical purposes or as a basis for medical diagnosis. The detection results are provided for reference only. Heart rate measurement cannot be performed while swimming, and the measurement accuracy might be affected by external factors.

[4] Maximum oxygen uptake detection is only supported in outdoor running mode.

SOURCE Amazfit