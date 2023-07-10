AMAZFIT TEAMS UP WITH ULTRA-MARATHON LEGENED DEAN KARNAZES FOR THE LAUNCH OF AMAZFIT CHEETAH PRO

Amazfit

10 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, is excited to announce its collaboration with renowned ultra-marathoner and fitness icon, Dean Karnazes, as the leading ambassador for the highly anticipated Amazfit Cheetah Pro. With his extensive experience in the world of endurance sports and his dedication to fitness technology, Karnazes is the perfect representative for the cutting-edge features of this premium running watch.

Known for his extraordinary feats of endurance, Dean Karnazes has been a trailblazer in the fitness industry. As one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World, his endorsement of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro speaks volumes. He states, "Having embraced fitness technology from the onset, I am incredibly impressed with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro. It has performed well beyond my expectations, and I am thrilled to be partnering with Amazfit."

Karnazes will be leading Team Amazfit at the upcoming San Francisco Marathon, taking place from July 21 to 23, 2023. As the flagship event for the partnership, he will showcase the Amzfit Cheetah Pro during the race, demonstrating its exceptional capabilities in real-world endurance conditions. Additionally, on July 22 (Saturday), Karnazes will be making a special appearance at the Amazfit booth at the Expo, where he will be signing copies of his latest book and interacting with fans.

Amazfit invites all running enthusiasts and fans of Dean Karnazes to join the Team Amazfit community at the San Francisco Marathon. Get a firsthand experience of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro and witness Karnazes in action as he leads the team to greatness.

For more updates on Dean Karnazes' appearances, please follow us the Amazfit Sports Community on Facebook.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Cheetah (Round) are now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress. The Amazfit Cheetah (Square) will be available soon.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced starting from $299.99 USD, while the Amazfit Cheetah (Round) is priced starting from $229.99 USD. Prices may vary depending on location.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

SOURCE Amazfit

