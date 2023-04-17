Amazing 102.5 General Manager Amanda Sapp Presenting at 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Show

Dynamic Radio Show Host to Lead Speed Networking Session for Women

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing 102.5 FM radio station general manager and radio show host Amanda Sapp will lead a Speed Networking workshop and participate in a Leadership View panel at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB Show) in Las Vegas on April 18, 2023. NAB, the premier association for America's broadcasters, produces the event and marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences - from creation to consumption across multiple platforms.

Sapp is among a select group of women leading the #GalsNGear Connect Women in Leadership Summit. The half-day event is geared for next-level hands-on work to guide participants' leadership journeys. Sapp's energizing and inspiring 30-minute Speed Networking workshop will connect attendees through a series of team building strategies to help women leave with valuable contacts and a plan of action. In a panel discussion, Sapp will discuss negotiation tactics and interview techniques in media.





People attending NAB Show can register for the women's summit here.

The program supports the NAB Show and Amazing 102.5 inclusion and DEI initiatives and ensures women are well-represented at industry events and supports the next generation of women in tech.

"As newly appointed General Manager of Amazing 102.5 FM…I appreciate the opportunity to execute my radio personality in spaces like these," Sapp said. "Attendees will leave this event equipped, empowered and supported."

Amazing 102.5 FM powered by Bread of Life serves those inside Houston's I-610 loop. The community-supported radio station engages listener's minds, bodies, and souls through music, community events, and programming led by personalities on the terrestrial dial.

"Bread of Life launched Amazing 102.5 in 2015 to extend our community outreach and foster a culture of diversity and inclusion and to enhance our ability to effectively serve the public," said Pastor Rudy Rasmus, who co-founded Bread of Life in 1993 to provide food and services to unsheltered Houstonians. "Amanda's participation in the prestigious NAB Show supports that mission."

About Amanda Sapp:

Amanda Mae Sapp is a multi-talented celebrity radio personality, entrepreneur, and General Manager of Amazing 102.5 FM, powered by Bread of Life Inc. Born and raised in Louisiana, Amanda has a passion for uplifting and inspiring people, particularly those in underserved communities.

She launched her entertainment career in 2015 in Houston with ASAPP Productions and Covenant Connections PR and Events to support and promote businesses and events. The Amanda Sapp Morning Show broadcasts live on 102.5 FM, the free KMAZ app, and online at www.amazing1025fm.org

About Bread of Life, Inc.: St. John's Church was established in 1992 under the leadership of Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus. The church formed Bread of Life, Inc. to serve hot nutritious meals to people in downtown Houston and provides a full spectrum of services and addresses inequities impacting individuals and families living in greater Houston.

SOURCE Bread of Life, Inc.