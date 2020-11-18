Amazing Aromatherapy Body Essentials Available by Honey Nail Glam Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Nail Glam, Inc., a Los Angeles based beauty manufacturer and distributor of body essential products, has announced a new collection for Fall/Winter 2020. Representing the future of beauty, wellness, and comfort the "HNG Aromatherapy Body Essentials" label will help a new generation of consumers treat and care for their skin by healing and repairing hands, feet, and body.

"We are so excited to celebrate this launch," remarked Lela Christine, creator of HNG. "Our approach to natural compounds and essential oils helps anyone add moisture to the skin while healing and tightening skin. After the success of the Honey Nail Glam, Inc. signature 'Sweet Cuticle Oil,' consumers far and wide demanded more for their skincare regimen. We are proud to be introducing the future of beauty, wellness, and comfort this Fall and Winter."

The HNG Aromatherapy Body Essentials collection is available online today. Notable products from the collection include:

Honey Glam Sweet Hand, Feet & Spray to soothe skin with signature organic certified geranium, rosehip, gardenia, rose, chamomile, and frankincense oils, deionized purified water, and rose water.

Honey Glam Body Roll-On Oil, an essential roll-on oil formula for the neck, wrist, feet, arms, or belly with vegan-certified white oud, and rose, magnolia, frankincense, spearmint, and Brazilian orange oils; Honey Glam Whipped Body Butter, a unique sweet glam whipped butter, is made with coconut oil, rosehip oil, shea butter, avocado oil, geranium, chamomile oil, mango butter, magnolia, orange essential oil, lavender, gardenia oil, vitamin E, and signature herbal blends. Sensation Sweet Cuticle Oil is a fresh and vibrant oil that revitalizes and heals the nails in seconds by softening cuticles with the signature sweet-honey scent of vitamin E.

As part of the new collection, HNG introduces: The Floral Adjustable Mask, a reusable, washable, and durable mask made with hypoallergenic fabric and dual-layer protection that sports a pretty floral design. The Honey Glam Mango Rose Candle, made for aromatherapy with the rich scent of honey, rose, magnolia, geranium, and grapefruit. Honey Nail Glam, Inc. executive team has paused the production of its Vegan Color Therapy nail polish collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The best-selling Sweet Cuticle Oil will remain in stock online.

The Honey Nail Glam, Inc., is excited to renew its focus on creating vegan and organic aromatherapy for healing the hands, feet, and body. Since 2016, HNG has sold products to thousands of mothers, teens, and children in the U.S. to improve and enhance their beauty regimens each day. Visit HNG Essentials here HoneyNailGlam.com and YouTube here at https://www.youtube.com/c/HoneyNailGlam

About HNG Aromatherapy Essentials

HNG Aromatherapy Essentials a division of Honey Nail Glam Inc. was founded by Lela Christine an American Black woman. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising who is a designer, product developer, digital influencer, and entrepreneur since 1990. Read more here at https://honeynailglam.com/about-the-founder/

