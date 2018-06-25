Amazing Broker Tour Event With MSA Mortgage, LLC and Real Living Realty Group

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Scherer of MSA Mortgage and Donna Spector of Real Living Realty Group announce a special broker tour of 6 Wescott Drive in Hopkinton on Tuesday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m.

"This home is a rare opportunity for true luxury living in a park-like setting along the shores of the Lake Whitehall Reservoir," says Donna Spector of Real Living Realty Group.

10,000 sq. ft. in the Lake Whitehall neighborhood. Tuesday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m., join Rick and Donna Spector of Real Living Realty Group A one-of-a-kind property

Join Rick and Donna poolside as they sip summer cocktails and enjoy live acoustic music during this exclusive broker event on Tuesday to tour this one-of-a-kind estate. Located in the coveted Lake Whitehall area, this fabulous 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home sits on almost 4 acres of property with 10,000 square feet of living space. A beautiful colonial, this home was built in 1988 and boasts a dream kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, high- end appliances and a butler's pantry. The home has expansive windows, vaulted ceiling with 12 skylights which flood the open floor plan with natural light. "From the spa baths to the billiard room, this home offers luxury finishes in a picturesque environment that makes it the envy of the neighborhood," says Rick Scherer, Vice President and Senior Mortgage Planner for MSA Mortgage, LLC.

Situated on a secluded 3.93-acre estate, this one-of-a-kind-property has a forest backdrop which opens onto a 3 level patio with stone fire-pit, salt water pool and outdoor kitchen area. "This dream property is a true gem along the Lake Whitehall Reservoir and has access to all the best natural features one could ask for," says Rick Scherer.

Tuesday's event will offer summer cocktails and live acoustic tunes for those touring this unique 10,000 sq. ft. estate offering a taste of the lifestyle that this property provides.

Guests interested in touring the home are invited to contact Donna Spector at donna.spector@reallivingrealtygroup.com.

