Amazing Carapelli takes Amazon by storm

Beautifully designed with an eye-catching layout that's filled with evocative photos and inspiring videos, Carapelli at Amazon is the newest market for award-winning extra virgin olive oils that are cold-pressed, never chemically refined, and of the highest imaginable quality thanks to the close attention being paid in choosing the finest olives and harvesting just the right volume.

"An extra special detail that Carapelli provides on each bottle: the harvest date and origin of the olives," said Kathleen, blogger at theflouredtable.com. "These little details heighten our connections to food and help us appreciate its heritage and the processes that went into its creation" she added.

There are currently four Carapelli extra virgin olive oils sold on Amazon, generally in 33.8-fluid-ounce (one-liter) bottles at prices around $21-$24, though everyone who subscribes to the page gets to save 5% -- and up to 15% when purchasing monthly for auto-deliveries every one month to every six months.

Il Centenario EVOO is a new masterpiece sourced from expertly tended Centenary olive trees. This exclusive and special batch olive oil is a classic, lightly bitter and delicious masterpiece with pungent aromas of green leaves, tomatoes and artichoke.

Artfully created without the filtering process, Carapelli Unfiltered EVOO has a cloudy, pulp-filled appearance and unique nutty flavor with hints of green leaves, apple and vegetables.

The premium Mediterranean olives used to ensure consistent quality are Picual, Arbequina and Chemlali. Unfiltered EVOO is ideal for cooking and goes great with meats, pastas and spicy foods.

Carapelli Oro Verde is redolent with the mild aromas of leaves, almonds, artichokes and vegetables. One satisfied customer who has commented calls it "hearty, full-flavored...fruity, slightly bitter on the palate, quite good on its own."

Produced exclusively from organic farming and environmentally conscious methods, Carapelli Organic EVOO boasts a perfectly balanced flavor profile and is slightly bitter with hints of green leaves and vegetables.

Carapelli at Amazon traces the brand's fascinating 125-year history, from the wedding day of Cesira and Costantino Carapelli in 1893 -- the same day they officially founded their family business in Florence, Italy -- to 1997, when its extra virgin oils became the first to be sold with a quality certificate, and on into the future.

Each Carapelli product is given its own page-link where shoppers can find a more detailed description, a host of handsome photos of the item, and a Q&A section in which happy customers candidly answer questions posed by prospective customers, some of which are quite incisive!

There's also a wide selection of descriptive mini-features about the blenders and processing techniques, plus suggestions on which foods each oil pairs best with, and several exciting recipes too, some carefully explained in tantalizing videos.

Visitors who have their own blogs or websites can also take advantage of "Amazon Giveaway," a program that lets them run promotional giveaways to create buzz, reward their audience and attract new followers.

Click on the link "The Art of Olive Oil Crafting" and you're treated to an enjoyable crash course in everything that makes Carapelli olive oil such a marvel.

This page has all customers need to know about the different olive varietals used and the artful if not magical process that turns them into delectable nectars suited to every dining mood and purpose.

And, if you're never taken the time to properly "taste" the olive oil, there's a brief guide to the steps involved, and it's bound to persuade you that the master blenders of Carapelli know what they're doing.

Visit Carapelli's amazing Amazon treasure trove now:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/2586786011

SOURCE Carapelli