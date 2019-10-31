Amazing Designer Transformation of one of Georgetown's Oldest Homes
Oct 31, 2019, 21:31 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegantly situated in the heart of Georgetown, 1232 30th Street, NW is one of the most historic residences in Georgetown's East Village. Originally built circa 1780, it was first owned by Nicholas Hedges, an accomplished contractor who built the nearby Evermay Estate. This stately home is one of only thirty 18th century buildings remaining in Georgetown*.
1232 30th St, NW is listed For Sale by HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties, offered at $2,395,000. Today, this historic residence stands tall once again behind its thoughtfully restored Federal-style façade. For the first time in centuries, it offers an unparalleled opportunity for modern luxury living thanks to a comprehensive designer renovation by Akseizer Residential.
Three finished levels boast three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, Waterworks® finishes, top-of-the-line Thermador® appliances, herringbone-patterned white oak hardwood floors, custom-built cabinetry, smart-home technology, and a beautifully manicured deep private garden awash in Western light. A gracious lot size spans 120 feet in length, a rarity in Georgetown.
"This home has been a Georgetown landmark for over 200 years," said designer Jeff Akseizer. "It was an honor to bring it back to life at a level befitting its historical significance."
Ideally located only a half-block off M Street, it offers easy access to premier shopping and fine dining establishments along Georgetown's main thoroughfare. Two doors away is the historic Gray-Pyne Estate at 1224 30th St, NW. The Gray-Pyne Estate just contracted within three days of coming to market at an asking price of $8.95M.
Contact Listing Agents Robert, Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary for more information and inquiries (202-243-1620 or Robert.H@wfp.com).
Akseizer Residential is a luxury development company based in Washington, D.C. Each home we deliver is curated by the renowned team of interior designers and architects at Akseizer Design Group. Learn more at www.Akseizer.com.
*Historic information provided compliments of research by the Peabody Room at Georgetown Public Library.
CONTACT: Phone: 202.243.1620, www.wfp.com, @HRLPartners
SOURCE HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
