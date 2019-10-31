Amazing Designer Transformation of one of Georgetown's Oldest Homes

1232 30th St, NW is listed For Sale by HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties, offered at $2,395,000. Today, this historic residence stands tall once again behind its thoughtfully restored Federal-style façade. For the first time in centuries, it offers an unparalleled opportunity for modern luxury living thanks to a comprehensive designer renovation by Akseizer Residential.

Three finished levels boast three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, Waterworks® finishes, top-of-the-line Thermador® appliances, herringbone-patterned white oak hardwood floors, custom-built cabinetry, smart-home technology, and a beautifully manicured deep private garden awash in Western light. A gracious lot size spans 120 feet in length, a rarity in Georgetown.

"This home has been a Georgetown landmark for over 200 years," said designer Jeff Akseizer. "It was an honor to bring it back to life at a level befitting its historical significance."

Ideally located only a half-block off M Street, it offers easy access to premier shopping and fine dining establishments along Georgetown's main thoroughfare. Two doors away is the historic Gray-Pyne Estate at 1224 30th St, NW. The Gray-Pyne Estate just contracted within three days of coming to market at an asking price of $8.95M.

Akseizer Residential is a luxury development company based in Washington, D.C. Each home we deliver is curated by the renowned team of interior designers and architects at Akseizer Design Group. Learn more at www.Akseizer.com.

*Historic information provided compliments of research by the Peabody Room at Georgetown Public Library.

