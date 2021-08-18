Amazing Graze Flowers on How to Support a Friend in COVID-19 Quarantine

MELBOURNE, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those completing mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, the experience can be psychologically confronting. Physically and emotionally, there are so many challenges associated with being confined to a hotel room for 14 days, from a disruption to the sleep/wake cycle and too much time for getting lost in one's thoughts to feeling isolated and alone.

According to flower delivery Melbourne business Amazing Graze Flowers , supporting friends and family through two weeks without sunshine and fresh air can be done in an array of ways, including phone calls, video chats and having special items delivered.

Amazing Graze Flowers says that while sending practical gifts, like food, puzzles and board games, is great, sending loved ones something thoughtful like a bespoke flower arrangement can really make their day. A beautiful floral arrangement helps to mitigate against the impersonality of a hotel room. In fact, anything to do with feeling pampered will be especially appreciated by those in hotel quarantine.

As Amazing Graze Flowers explains, flowers are a universal gift that can be given for any occasion. There is something about beautiful colours and soft scents that really brighten both a room and a person's mood.

A boutique Melbourne based florist offering same day flower delivery Melbourne wide, Amazing Graze Flowers is known for crafting amazing arrangements to suit any occasion. With affordable pricing and the freshest daily flowers, customers can choose from beautiful arrangements online or let one of the experienced florists in the team create something unique.

All the blooms sourced by Amazing Graze Flowers are chosen for the balance of their beauty and longevity. That's why so many customers have already turned to Amazing Graze Flowers to deliver beautiful bouquets to their friends and family in hotel quarantine.

In addition to florals, Amazing Graze Flowers also has a range of special add-ons customers can opt for, to really make someone in hotel quarantine's day. Cookies with messages like 'sending positive vibes' are sure to be a hit for those stuck inside, as is the premium Prosecco and other delicious treats on offer, like doughnuts, chocolate brownies and croissants.

To place an order for same day flower delivery in Melbourne, customers can visit Amazing Graze Flowers online.

