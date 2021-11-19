Amazing Graze Flowers Weighs in on the Benefits of Having Fresh Flowers in the Home

Amazing Graze Flowers explains that fresh flowers can reduce stress and boost one's mood as flowers provide the opportunity for nature contact, which is proven to promote health and wellbeing. In fact, science has discovered that having fresh flowers in the home can increase feelings of wellbeing, reduce anxiousness and create a sense of calm.

Flowers also induce positive emotions in people and being around flowers can increase compassion people feel for others, making them more willing to lend a hand. Having fresh flowers in the office can in turn promote productivity and teamwork, says Amazing Graze Flowers.

The colours of the flowers can also affect people's moods in different ways. According to Amazing Graze Flowers, pastels and white flowers are likely to make people feel calm and serene, promoting a tranquil environment, while bright colours are exciting and can boost energy and make people feel happy.

In addition to the health benefits of flowers, adding them to home décor is a great way to freshen up any room, says Amazing Graze Flowers, who recommends changing floral arrangement colouring based on the room. Soft neutrals are ideal for relaxing spaces, like the bedroom, while brightly coloured flowers in the living and dining rooms can foster lively conversation.

Amazing Graze Flowers explains that the fragrance of flowers is linked with memories and therefore flowers have the potential to activate and exercise the parts of the brain associated with memory. If one smells a flower when relaxed, this scent may promote calmness in the future.

A boutique Melbourne-based florist, Amazing Graze Flowers is known for crafting unique arrangements to suit any occasion from weddings and engagements to birthdays, anniversaries and more. Orders placed before 12pm will be picked, arranged and wrapped for same day flower delivery in Melbourne .



