Amazing Lash Studio Debuts New Brand, Amaze, in Colorado Pilot

The Amaze Brand Brings Innovative Lash-Safe Skincare Services to The Home of Trusted Lash and Brow Stylists

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Lash Studio®, the nation's leading eyelash extension beauty brand which is part of the WellBiz Brands, Inc. portfolio of brands, is testing a fresh look and offerings under the new name, Amaze™ , as part of an exclusive rebranding focused on creating a one-stop solution for busy beauty enthusiasts. The pilot will debut at three studios in the greater Denver and Colorado Springs area, bringing expanded skincare offerings including innovative facials safe for lash extensions, as well as elevated brow solutions to the already trusted lash services menu.

Amaze Logo

Beginning Dec. 9, guests can explore the new Amaze brand menu, featuring lash, brow and skincare services, at the Cherry Creek, Highlands Ranch and Colorado Springs East studio locations. Notably, WellBiz Brands has expanded its relationship with award-winning skincare brand Sanitas to bring innovation to lash lovers who may struggle to find beauty products with ingredients that won't damage their lash extensions. The Amaze and Sanitas brands have created protocols that incorporate premium products with lash-safe facials that don't require guests to sacrifice results-driving skincare services to maintain their stunning lash styles.

"WellBiz is based in Denver and Sanitas is just up the road in Boulder, making the greater Denver area the ideal market to pilot this elevated and innovative concept where we can help facilitate hands-on training and support to franchisees," said Amanda Clark, Chief Executive Officer at WellBiz Brands. "With this rebranding effort, the Amaze brand is redefining how beauty and self-care are experienced – evolving and elevating to be the trusted and preferred destination for beauty enthusiasts."

The Amaze brand plans to host events at each of the three pilot studios in December and January to debut the new look and services. These events will be exclusive opportunities for local media, tastemakers and valued guests to experience the new brand firsthand with complimentary services and interactive elements that showcase the Amaze brand's elevated offerings.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Amaze brand to our Denver community and bring cutting-edge facials to lash extension lovers," said Shawn McArthur, franchisee of Amaze in Highlands Ranch. "No one should have to choose between quality skincare and the confidence that comes with stunning lashes, and thanks to these new facials and skincare enhancements using premium Sanitas products, our clients will get the best of both worlds."

New guests can experience the Amaze brand difference with introductory offers including a $59 60-minute lash-safe facial (regularly $119) and a full set of lashes starting at $99 (regularly starting at $199) by claiming their reward on the Amaze brand website .

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

