AMAZING SONG Expands Globally with U.S. Market Entry, Launches International Social Media and E-commerce Platforms

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAZING SONG, an independent Chinese designer handbag brand built on the spirit of "women supporting women," has officially announced its global expansion, including the U.S. market launch and a comprehensive digital presence across major international platforms.

Chinese actress Chen Duling holding an Amazingsong bag AmazingSong physical store in Shanghai, China.

As part of this strategic milestone, AMAZING SONG has established official accounts on Instagram (@amazingsong_official), TikTok (@amazing.song.store), and YouTube (AMAZING SONG Official). The brand's products are now available with global shipping through its official website https://amazingsong.store, offering international customers their first opportunity to experience the brand's signature design aesthetic and craftsmanship.

This expansion represents a significant evolution for the brand, transitioning from a beloved domestic favorite to an emerging global player, while introducing Chinese designer craftsmanship to a worldwide audience.

A Brand Nurtured by the Power of Women

AMAZING SONG's journey began in the winter of 2013 when founder Nina, driven by her passion for handbag design, opened a small boutique in Beijing. The brand's name draws inspiration from the classic hymn "Amazing Grace," symbolizing hope, resilience, and renewal.

Over the years, AMAZING SONG has cultivated a loyal community through its distinctive designs and meaningful connections with customers. A pivotal moment came during the 2019 pandemic when physical stores were forced to close. In a remarkable show of solidarity, devoted customers rallied together to raise nearly 2 million RMB (approximately $280,000 USD), enabling the brand to successfully pivot to online operations. This extraordinary gesture not only helped the company navigate challenging times but also became a powerful symbol of the deep trust between AMAZING SONG and its community. From that point forward, the brand evolved from Nina's personal vision into a collective mission supported by women across China.

Handbags Designed to Accompany Women's Journeys

AMAZING SONG creates handbags designed to accompany women through life's various chapters. The brand currently offers multiple collections, including Daily, Ace, and Atelier, with a special Collector's Collection forthcoming.

Distinguished by vibrant color palettes, expressive silhouettes, and premium genuine leather craftsmanship, each AMAZING SONG bag is conceived as both a practical accessory and a meaningful companion in daily life. In 2020, the brand established its own integrated supply chain, ensuring rigorous quality control over materials and production processes.

Women remain central to AMAZING SONG's identity and operations. A significant percentage of the brand's workforce—including artisans, designers, and craftspeople—are women, further embodying its founding principle of women supporting women.

A Mission Beyond Design

Guided by its "Love and Share" philosophy, AMAZING SONG actively champions initiatives supporting women's wellbeing. The brand has partnered with organizations including the Chinese Cancer Foundation to advance women's health programs and social causes.

With its global expansion now underway, AMAZING SONG aims to connect with like-minded women worldwide who appreciate thoughtful design, exceptional quality, and authentic emotional connection.

Founder Nina shared, "At AMAZING SONG, we believe a handbag transcends its function as a mere accessory—it becomes a trusted companion throughout a woman's daily journey. We're thrilled to share our story with women globally and build meaningful connections with new communities across the world."

For more information, please visit the official website: https://amazingsong.store

Follow AMAZING SONG on:

Instagram: @amazingsong_official

TikTok: @amazing.song.store

YouTube: AMAZING SONG Official

About AMAZING SONG

Founded in 2013, AMAZING SONG is an independent Chinese designer handbag brand dedicated to creating meaningful companion pieces for modern women. Guided by its "Love and Share" philosophy, the brand seamlessly blends thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and emotional resonance to create handbags that naturally integrate into women's everyday lives. Following years of building a devoted community across China, AMAZING SONG is now confidently stepping onto the global stage with its official international launch.

CONTACT:

Amazing Song

[email protected]

SOURCE AMAZING SONG