Amazon A+ Content Available Directly Through Syndigo

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, announced the recent addition of Amazon's A+ content to its network of Enhanced Content recipients. Businesses that sell in the Amazon store can now use Syndigo to submit A+ content to Amazon through a direct API connection, a content type that is proven to help increase conversion and boost sales.

In addition to managing, syndicating and optimizing product content for clients, Syndigo's Content Experience Hub (CXH) is now also a platform that can seamlessly publish Amazon A+ content globally, reaching 18 countries across North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.

"We are very excited to introduce this connection to Amazon that will allow CXH users to increase speed to market," said Justin Hartanov, Chief Commercial Officer, Syndigo. "The unprecedented growth in online distribution channels has demonstrated the power of Enhanced Content to influence sales. Shoppers today seek transparency and trust in the items they buy through online channels, and submitting A+ content to Amazon directly through CXH can close the gap between digital imagery and the physical product."

Adding Amazon A+ content expands Syndigo's already strong offering for clients. Syndigo's evaluation of more than three billion product page visits in 2020 showed that Enhanced Content delivered significant increases in sales compared to those without. Across all categories and online channels supported by Syndigo in 2020, shoppers converted 7.2% more on product pages with Enhanced Content, with an average order value nearly twice as high (92.2%) as those pages without.

Today, Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally. The company's connection to Amazon now enables vendors to easily display A+ content for their products with features like comparison charts, carousel/image sliders and more. This elevated product experience is helping consumers find what they need—efficiently and accurately.

To learn more, visit https://www.syndigo.com/amazon/enhanced-content/

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

