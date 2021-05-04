Amazon Ads Account Management Agency Offers Dedicated Advertiser Support

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Ads is pleased to announce that it is offering dedicated support for advertisers. Headquartered in London, Clear Ads is a 100% Amazon ads agency offering top-notch Amazon marketing and Amazon DSP services. Over the years, the company has helped thousands of its clients scale their business on Amazon. Their cost-effective and ROI-focused solutions lower ACoS, boost revenue and increase profits.

To find out more about Clear Ads and its service, please visit https://www.clearads.co.uk/ .

ClearAds Founder George Meressa

Amazon Marketing Services (AMS) offers effective tools to help vendors stand out against their competitors and drive traffic to product detail pages and branded pages. The primary benefit of using AMS over other services is that it gives sellers/advertisers a direct opportunity to get their products and brand in front of additional in-market shoppers on Amazon.com. Specifically, the ability to target individual product detail pages allows sellers to introduce their products directly alongside competitor products when consumers are at the last stage before conversion.

Clear Ads is one of the first-ever agencies around the world to offer a dedicated Amazon account management service. The company offers highly personalized service to ensure a seamless experience for all its clients. Clear Ads provides monthly reports to outline the performance and productivity of all accounts. It also helps clients run data-led campaigns complementing Google Ads, SEO and social media strategies.

Amazon Sponsored Ads marketing campaigns from Clear Ads typically involve the following steps.

It starts with an account audit where the Clear Ads team reviews campaign performance. This audit provides a clear idea about what is working and areas for improvement.

Clear Ads builds strategy by the company's goals in terms of sales growth, brand awareness, etc.

The Clear Ads team builds the account only after the strategy has been agreed with the customer. While building the account, the focus remains on the bottom of the sales funnel.

After setting up the account, the focus shifts to optimization, scaling and expansion opportunities.

The account managers from Clear Ads have a track record of working with more than 200 accounts across a wide range of industries. This experience has equipped them with the skill sets to deliver extraordinary results consistently for their clients.

"When you need support with any aspect of your account, you want it quickly, and you want it from an expert. This is especially true when you need to talk to someone in an emergency, and rapid resolution of an issue can make all the difference. At Clear Ads, we are pleased to offer each of our customers a dedicated support team member who becomes familiar with every aspect of your account. This means that when you contact us, you're immediately talking to someone who understands your circumstances and needs," said a senior spokesperson from Clear Ads.

To find out more about this renowned Amazon PPC agency, please visit the company's official website.

