Amazon Ads Play a Key Role in Strong Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Holiday 2020 Sales Says Amazon PPC Management Agency

SHROPSHIRE, England, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Amazon advertizing platform Sponsored Profit has recently revealed that Amazon ads have played a stellar role in ensuring strong sales figures on Amazon during this year's Black Friday, Cyber Monday and year-end holiday shopping. The company also mentions that Amazon ads were vital to the success of thousands of sellers including many of the company's PPC partners. Sponsored Profit has been working successfully with many entrepreneurial brands in different categories such as Home & Garden, Toys & Games and Sports and Outdoors.

Sponsored Profit assists brands thrive by building profit driven PPC campaigns for them. The Sponsored Profit system comes complete with strategy, software, online tutorials and ongoing support help manage campaigns quickly, easily and more profitably. Many brands have used Sponsored Profit campaigns successfully to save an enormous amount of time, money, and effort.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 has been an unproductive year for many businesses. However, Sponsored Profit's PPC partners have experienced exceptional success this year. On an average, the company's PPC partners have seen a four times increase in their PPC sales this year, with one partner doubling their entire business year on year and another making the coveted Amazon Top 100 list.

According to available data, online sales made massive gains in Black Friday weekend shopping, moving from 24% share of spend in 2019 to 38% share of spend in 2020. The biggest gainer was Amazon, registering 19% of total spend in 2020 compared to 11.7% in 2019. Compared to 75% in 2019, the Black Friday weekend spend for brick and mortar stores dropped to 62% this year.

During the year's high traffic shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas, approximately 70% of PPC sales come from sponsored products. According to Sponsored Profit, this ad type continues to be extremely effective for two main reasons. Firstly, this ad type is essentially at the bottom of the funnel, or the "purchase" stage of the buying process; and second because it takes up so much paid real estate on Amazon due to the sheer number of placements available.

"We're using a number of strategies to capitalize on this spike in traffic. Probably one of the most effective strategies is scaling up auto campaigns. Now you can add Negative Keywords to Auto campaigns, you have much more control over your budget and targeting, which in turn is opening up entire new products and categories that you can target going forward. This has elevated Auto campaigns from 'research' campaigns that tick along in the background, to real revenue earners," said a senior spokesperson from Sponsored Profit.



"Sponsored Profit is so straight forward. It takes me about 5 minutes twice a week to update my campaigns and I feel confident after each optimization. I don't have to worry about PPC again," says a highly impressed client of Sponsored Profit.

About Sponsored Profit

Most sellers struggle with Amazon Advertising. At Sponsored Profit, we've created a complete system that helps sellers get clarity and create PPC campaigns that drive profit so they can build a thriving business that puts money in their pocket - month after month.

