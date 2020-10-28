Amazon Ads Playbook Series Launched by PPC Entourage Founder Mike Zagare

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Zagare, a serial entrepreneur and the founder of PPC Entourage, is pleased to announce the official launch of his free guide on Amazon advertising titled Amazon Ads Playbook Series. This is a simple instructional guide on how to set up 28 unique Amazon campaigns. It includes step-by-step video instructions for every campaign, guided by the author. The Playbook has been designed to simplify the process of creating successful sponsored products, sponsored brands, and sponsored display campaigns.

According to Zagare, his Playbook series is an excellent resource to learn:

The time-tested marketing concept of the "Customer Buying Cycle"

Which Amazon campaigns can be used with the CBC to market like a major global brand, even on a budget.

Why each campaign matters

How to set up each campaign

When to set up each campaign

The Playbook contains launch campaigns for new products, remarketing campaigns for well-established brands, and everything in between. Sellers who are missing customers at certain stages of the Customer Buying Cycle can use this series to fill in the missing pieces of their advertising strategy. Mike informs that this product has been designed to help sellers market like a mega-brand, regardless of their budget.

"The Customer Buying Cycle is a time-tested marketing principle. It breaks down the psychology of every step a shopper takes in their journey towards making a purchase. The Customer Buying Cycle has been proven, time and again, to be an effective way to design a marketing strategy – especially for e-commerce shoppers like Amazon customers," Zagare says. "In the Playbook Series, we'll give you a "CBC 101" so you can understand this concept and then build an Amazon advertising strategy based upon it."

Mike Zagare became an Amazon seller after owning a successful in-home physical therapy business for several years. In 2016, he developed the strategies and software that later formed the foundation of his Blueprint Series and PPC Entourage, respectively. Zagare is currently focused heavily on creating educational materials to help other Amazon sellers.

Zagare's business, PPC Entourage, specializes in optimizing and expanding Amazon sponsored product campaigns to increase sales and profits. Several Amazon sellers have used the company's efficient service to get more sales at the lowest possible ad cost, save time with sales-driven automation, eliminate guesswork with proven strategies and accurate analytics, and increase online visibility with untapped keyword opportunities.

"I have been using PPC Entourage for about six months now. It's made such a big difference, especially on the European side of things. We've got five different markets, and I don't speak five different languages. PPC Entourage makes it so simple and easy to pull out words based on the numbers and stick them into campaigns," said a highly impressed customer of PPC Entourage.

