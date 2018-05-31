AMAZON AND 'JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM' MAKE THE LARGEST "DELIVERY" IN AMAZON'S HISTORY AT THE GROVE

The massive box—40' L x 14' 9" H x 14' W—is now on display, but the contents are still under wraps until June 2 at 12 p.m. PDT. Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be on hand to unveil the Jurassic-sized surprise. The soon-to-be-unveiled content(s?) of the growling package will be on display until June 10. Fans can follow the mystery on social with #amazonfindsaway, as well as get tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22.

"Alexa, ask Jurassic World what's inside the box…" From now until the big reveal, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fans can get clues to the mystery inside the giant package when they ask any Alexa-enabled device: "Alexa, ask Jurassic World what's inside the box." The Jurassic World Revealed skill will then connect you with someone who can give more information on the source of all the noise… On June 22, players can return to play an interactive audio experience, in the Jurassic World Revealed skill for Amazon Alexa, from Universal and Earplay.

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It's been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World's director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

About the Jurassic World Revealed skill for Alexa

The Jurassic World Revealed skill features six chapters of premium audio adventure with a new original story. Fans will travel to Isla Nublar with fictional podcaster Janet Best in a daring attempt to report on the fate of the dinosaurs as the island's dormant volcano roars to life. Players who visit the Jurassic World Revealed skill for Amazon Alexa today can sign up to receive a notification on June 22 when the premium experience is available. To get started once the experience is available on June 22, simply enable the skill and say, "Alexa, open Jurassic World."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-and-jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-make-the-largest-delivery-in-amazons-history-at-the-grove-300657681.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures