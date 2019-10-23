Amazon and Steelcase Join Anker Innovations on Stage to Unveil a Host of New Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging and consumer electronics, announced on stage a number of new products last night at its 2nd Annual Anker On Board event in New York City.

The evening included a keynote by Anker CEO Steven Yang, as well as appearances by Amazon and Steelcase officials.

The product announcements included fresh reveals from Anker Innovations' Nebula, Eufy and Anker brands.

Anker Goes Full-Color; Launches New Lifestyle Lineup

Anker announced a new direction on Tuesday evening during a keynote speech delivered by founder and CEO Steven Yang.

"We've assembled a team of visual designers to give our entire charging lineup a splash of color. These stylistic improvements will let our customers choose premium charging gear that matches their personal aesthetic," said Yang.

Some of the company's redesigned charging products are now available for pre-order , with the company promising more colors and options to be released over the coming weeks.

Anker Partners With Steelcase to Bring Mobile Power to the Office

The event also featured a presentation by James Ludwig, the vice president of global design and engineering at Steelcase, who discussed the office furniture maker's partnership with Anker. The co-developed product, Steelcase Flex Mobile Power , is a first of its kind, enterprise-level, high-capacity mobile power solution that brings portable charging to offices and co-working spaces.

Eufy Security Unveils New eufyCam 2, One of the First Security Cameras to Support Apple HomeKit Secure Video

The eufyCam 2's integration with HomeKit brings an extra level of usability and security to iOS users. Users can use the Apple Home app and Siri to stream live video from the eufyCam2 to iPhone or iPad. The eufyCam 2 sends rich notifications directly to iPhone or iPad whenever it detects motion, so that customers can see live video immediately from the lock screen of their devices.

eufyCam 2 will be one of the first security cameras to take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video as an update to customers later this year. Eufy already has a strong reputation for securing customer's data on local storage, and Apple Secure Video will allow iOS customers to privately and securely capture activity from eufyCam 2 cameras in iCloud.

Using the Home app, iOS customers will be able to see live video of their security cameras as well as view 10-days of recent activity detected by them. Customers that have 200 GB iCloud plan can add one camera at no extra cost; those with a 2 TB plan can add up to five cameras.

With Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad as the home hub, HomeKit Secure Video uses on-device intelligence to privately analyze activity captured from the eufyCam 2 to detect whether it sees a person, vehicle or an animal before securely sending it to iCloud. This ensures that users are only notified when there is important activity detected in their home.

EufyCam 2 will come with full Apple HomeKit Support at launch. Apple HomeKit Secure Video will come as an update later in the year.

Key features of the EufyCam 2 include:

365-Day Battery Life (on a single charge)

1080p Full HD

No Monthly Fees Required

Smart Image Enhancement

Night Vision

Apple Homekit Compatibility

The EufyCam 2 will be available soon from Best Buy for $349.99.

Nebula Launches 4K Cosmos Max Projector and Fire TV Soundbar

Anker's portable projector brand Nebula announced its new Cosmos Max, its first 4K projector designed for the home and the first 4K home projector designed with 3D Audio.

The Nebula Cosmos Max features four 10-watt speakers optimized by Dolby Digital Plus, 1550 ANSI Lumens and 100,000 to 1 contrast ratio.

Additional Cosmos Max features include:

4K Ultra HD

Ultra HD HDR10

1500 ANSI Lumens

100,000:1 contrast ratio

Four individual 10-watt speakers

Dolby Digital Plus

Android 9

USB, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Mirror Cast.

Nebula Cosmos is available for pre-order on Kickstarter for $999 vs. regular MSRP of $1699.

Nebula Showcases Soundbar With FireTV

Nebula was joined on stage by Amazon's Behrang Assadi to showcase the new Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition. According to Behrang, "this is the very first soundbar to fully integrate the Fire TV experience, delivering a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and excellent sound quality in a single device."

The soundbar features:

2.1 channel cinematic sound

100W sound with 2 speakers and 2 separate subwoofers

4K HDR support

Built-in Fire TV experience

Alexa-enabled voice remote

Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV edition is now available for pre-order on Amazon in the US, Canada, UK, and Germany, and starts shipping on November 21.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support accessible premium audio, portable entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

Questions? Please email pr@anker.com.

SOURCE Anker Innovations

Related Links

www.anker.com

