Amazon® and the makers of MuscleTech®, Announce the Launch of a New, Exclusive Sports Nutrition Series to Stream Live on Amazon during Prime Day--Endorsed by Former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon® and MuscleTech®, a leading active nutrition performance brand, today announced their collaboration to "liven up" Prime Day and deliver the MuscleTech Prime Series™, a new and exclusive line of private-label sports nutrition products.

Designed exclusively for Amazon and launching this month on Prime Day and via the Amazon Live app (during the annual shopping event that's now the biggest shopping day of the year), these best-in-class performance products were developed using high-quality and premium ingredient profiles that deliver nutritional support. This is the first exclusive sports nutrition partnership between Amazon and the MuscleTech brand. During the 48-hour Prime Day, the all-new MuscleTech Prime Series products will be available for 25% off—for two days only.

To help launch the Amazon-exclusive product line to athletes, fitness enthusiasts and active, health-minded consumers, MuscleTech Prime Series is partnering with former New England all-pro tight-end Rob Gronkowski, L.A. pro basketball player Montrezl Harrell and two-time UFC® Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez – and featuring unique and exclusive content debuting at various times on Amazon Live during the event.

"When we sat down with the Amazon team and our product development specialists, one of our main goals was to ensure that we delivered excellent nutritional support not just for athletes and fitness enthusiasts' needs, but for all active consumers, and do so at a great value," said Brian Cavanaugh, chief marketing officer of Iovate Health Sciences. "Once we identified the product offering that delivered on those needs, we wanted to leverage the Amazon Live platform to really break through and create captivating, humorous content that customers can only first experience at Amazon. With our unique collaboration, we are launching Prime Series in a fun and informative way while delivering memorable storytelling through our world-class athletes."

The MuscleTech Prime Series product line includes:

100% Whey Protein: Delivering superior protein sources with the highest biological value, the exact formula of the 100% Whey Protein powder has been shown in University of Toronto research to enhance protein building and help accelerate recovery. It provides 25 grams of instantized, ultra-clean 100% whey protein including peptides and isolate. Fast-absorbing whey peptides and isolate support an insulinogenic response and accelerated recovery as documented in other research studies.



Delivering superior protein sources with the highest biological value, the exact formula of the 100% Whey Protein powder has been shown in research to enhance protein building and help accelerate recovery. It provides 25 grams of instantized, ultra-clean 100% whey protein including peptides and isolate. Fast-absorbing whey peptides and isolate support an insulinogenic response and accelerated recovery as documented in other research studies. Pre-Workout: The most complete pre-workout fuel, the MuscleTech Prime Series Pre-Workout powder provides a full clinical dose of beta-alanine, betaine and taurine for improved workout performance and gains in muscle and strength. It uniquely combines TeaCrine ® with caffeine, which supports energy and focus, and delivers ViNitrox™, a powerful nitric oxide and pump enhancer.



The most complete pre-workout fuel, the MuscleTech Prime Series Pre-Workout powder provides a full clinical dose of beta-alanine, betaine and taurine for improved workout performance and gains in muscle and strength. It uniquely combines TeaCrine with caffeine, which supports energy and focus, and delivers ViNitrox™, a powerful nitric oxide and pump enhancer. Amino-BCAAs: This is a powerful essential amino acid supplement that features free-form BCAAs and aminos for rapid absorption, electrolytes with coconut water and watermelon juice, plus a precise dose of caffeine that delivers a clean boost of energy, focus and intensity.



This is a powerful essential amino acid supplement that features free-form BCAAs and aminos for rapid absorption, electrolytes with coconut water and watermelon juice, plus a precise dose of caffeine that delivers a clean boost of energy, focus and intensity. Collagen: MuscleTech Prime Series Collagen features multi-sourced collagen including grass-fed and patented Fortigel®, shown in a study to reduce joint discomfort while training. Each two scoop serving delivers 22 grams of collagen and 20 grams of protein. Dairy and gluten-free, this flavorless powder mixes easily in shakes, smoothies and more.

The exclusive line of products will be available at a specially priced offer for 48 hours during the Prime Day event and can be only purchased exclusively on Amazon.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world, all backed by science. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired® and Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management supplement company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreen's®, Sam's Club®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

