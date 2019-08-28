Amazon and Tuya Announce Further Integration with Alexa

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI+IoT leader Tuya announced that it is now supporting Amazon Alexa's new App-to-App Account Linking feature. This integration allows users of the Tuya app to seamlessly link any products powered by Tuya to Alexa, without leaving the Tuya app.

This announcement builds on Tuya's partnership with Amazon, as integration with the Alexa digital assistant has been a part of Tuya's global leading AI+IoT platform for smart home devices since its launch to allow for voice control of devices powered by Tuya.

"Based on the capabilities achieved by natively supporting Amazon Alexa, this has always been one of our key priorities in our AI+IoT platform," explains Alex Yang, Tuya COO and co-founder. "And now with app-to-app account linking, we can provide even better service to our device maker partners and the consumers who use their products."

The advantage for consumers is a streamlined setup of their devices, and the more than 100,000 partners using the Tuya platform can now offer full functionality with Amazon Alexa with just a few button presses, as shown in the example below:

Tuya's support of Amazon Alexa App-to-App Account Linking is already enabled and will be rolled out to Tuya platform customers immediately.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models so they are able to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 150 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California; Hangzhou and Shenzhen, China.

