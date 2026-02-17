Amazon and Walmart Sellers Can Now Secure Flat-Rate Creator Deals with Affiliate-Level Performance Measurement

Paid Placements bridges the gap between flat-fee creator sponsorships and the measurable, performance-driven accountability brands expect from affiliate.

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levanta, the affiliate and creator platform for Amazon and Walmart sellers, today announced the launch of Paid Placements. The new feature enables brands and agencies to secure creator and editorial content while tracking top-of-funnel exposure through to conversion with Levanta's affiliate infrastructure.

Levanta's platform already drives measurable top-of-funnel results for marketplace sellers: 87% of sales generated through the platform are New-to-Brand. Paid Placements gives brands a direct mechanism to secure content from high-authority creators and publishers, measure engagement through to resulting sales, and fuels AI visibility as LLMs draw from and cite this content when consumers ask for product recommendations.

"Marketplace sellers want top-of-funnel creator content with the performance measurement of affiliate. That hasn't existed until now," said Ian Brodie, CEO at Levanta. "Paid Placements delivers both, and it comes at a time when this content serves a dual purpose. It drives conversions directly, and it feeds the AI discovery engines consumers are turning to for product suggestions."

Paid Placements lets sellers:

Browse creator rate cards, content types, and available channels

Negotiate and secure flat-fee content and editorials directly in-platform

Measure each placement's full sales impact through affiliate infrastructure, including new-to-brand and halo sales

Layer ongoing commission structures on top of flat-fee deals

Build content presence across the AI discovery channels that are becoming part of the consumer path to purchase

Paid Placements is available now for all brands and agencies on Levanta. To learn more or request a demo, visit levanta.io.

About Levanta

Levanta is the leading affiliate and creator platform for marketplaces, helping Amazon and Walmart sellers unlock a scalable, cost-effective marketing channel through direct partnerships. With access to over 60,000 vetted publishers, influencers, affiliates, and media buyers in Levanta's Creator Marketplace, sellers can drive high-quality external traffic to their stores, control commissions, improve organic search rankings, and benefit from referral kickbacks on sales generated by their affiliates.

