Amazon Brand Protection Secret Revealed: Firm Shares How Private Label Sellers and Brands Can Eliminate Unauthorized Sellers

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. released today a video in its Brand Protection on Amazon series on the importance of creating Amazon-specific packaging to protect a brand and identify unauthorized sellers on Amazon. The video also reveals how through Amazon-specific packaging, brands and private label sellers can create a stronger relationship with Amazon.

"Amazon prefers to see their own packaging. Amazon likes to feel special and know that their programs are being implemented and sellers are cooperating with their rules and policies," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "But from a brand protection point of view, having specific packaging just for Amazon can help brands eliminate unauthorized sellers as well."

Amazon-specific packaging facilitates the process of issuing trademark complaints when unauthorized sellers join a brand's listing. When sellers create packaging as their own goods or supply chain manufacturer, they ensure that no one else can match their product listing details. Even if they sell the same product in stores and someone wants to do retail arbitrage and join their listing, the difference in packaging would be considered trademark infringement on Amazon.

When it comes to the actual packaging requirements, Amazon does not stipulate strict terms but they do favor packaging designed specifically for Amazon's consumers: "Amazon considers every single consumer that purchases through the website to be its consumer, not necessarily the seller's customer. Having something special for Amazon's customers is an influential tool that sellers can use to protect their brand integrity and their brand sales," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at the firm.

The firm is dedicated to helping brands navigate Amazon and implement best practices when protecting their brands. Its YouTube channel covers topics such as best practices when seeking brand protection and how intellectual property law (copyrights, trademarks and patents) can safeguard brands online.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, that focuses on helping individuals and companies that sell products on Amazon. The firm has an entire team that protects brands by stopping unauthorized sellers from selling counterfeit merchandise online. Interested sellers can contact the firm at BrandProtectionAmazon.com.

