Amazon Collaborates with Finance Industry Conference to Increase the Reach of Funders and Brokers

~ Confirmed as Title Sponsor for Funders Forum + Brokers Expo 2024 in Hollywood, Fla.~

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Based Finance Coalition today announced that tech giant Amazon has partnered with the organization as the title sponsor for its Funders Forum + Brokers Expo, a flagship event set to convene leaders and visionaries within the finance industry. Taking place on March 5-7, the event will be held at the renowned Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and will feature sessions and expert speaker panels on topics ranging from compliance and legislative updates, to marketing and sales strategies, to AI – all surrounding small business financing.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Funders Forum + Brokers Expo, as Amazon, a global leader in innovation and technology, joins forces to amplify the event's reach and impact within the industry. Amazon's commitment as title sponsor underscores its dedication to fostering growth and collaboration in the financial technology space.

"We're thrilled that Amazon has joined our list of sponsors for this event," said Deveron Gibbons, Executive Director of the Revenue Based Finance Coalition. "This partnership allows us to reach more small business finance professionals, and signifies a shared commitment to driving innovation and setting new standards within the industry."

The event, renowned for providing a dynamic platform for networking, thought leadership, and professional development, will feature a range of keynote speakers, including former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and political expert Karl Rove and AI expert Dr. Alex Lawrence. The Funders Forum + Brokers Expo anticipates an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, thought-provoking discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit thefundersforumbrokerexpo.com. Media interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected] by February 26.

About Funders Forum + Brokers Expo
Funders Forum + Brokers Expo is the first conference organized for the small business finance industry, by the small business finance industry. The annual conference presents an opportunity to engage with and learn from industry thought leaders and policymakers while networking with fellow funders from across the country. Each year, the Funders Forum + Brokers Expo brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and professionals to engage in insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and thought-provoking sessions aimed at driving innovation and growth within the industry.

