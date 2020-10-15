Amazon Denies Streaming of Hoover Fellow and Race Relations Scholar Dr. Shelby Steele's Documentary 'What Killed Michael Brown?'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shelby Steele, a Hoover Fellow and scholar on race relations, is releasing a new documentary on racism in America on October 16th. The film, "What Killed Michael Brown?" ( www.WhatKilledMichaelBrown.com ) is a unique take on race relations in the US because it asks questions Black Lives Matter would not allow, for example, "Is Michael Brown in any way responsible for his own death?" Three days prior to the release Amazon has rejected streaming of the documentary on their platforms and said in a written message they will not allow an appeal.

Dr. Steele's concern that the documentary may be silenced by mainstream media outlets was first revealed in his interview with the Wall Street Journal. Upon the confirmation that Amazon, which recently donated millions to Black Lives Matter, would not allow the film to be shown, Dr. Steele said, "When Amazon decided to cancel 'What Killed Michael Brown?' they let themselves be captured by white guilt. Amazon doesn't want justice for blacks as they claim. They want the look of racial innocence attached to their brand."

Dr. Steele added, "What is most frightening about this experience is that you see up close how much power these tech behemoths wield over us. This affects what we see and speak as citizens. Having experienced this gives me even more insight to how the false narrative surrounding the shooting of Michael Brown exploded."

Despite this setback, Dr. Steele has turned to other media platforms to host the film. Trailers of the film are available here .

Bio:

Shelby Steele is the Robert J. and Marion E. Oster Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He specializes in the study of race relations, multiculturalism, and affirmative action. He was appointed a Hoover fellow in 1994.

Steele has written widely on race in American society and the consequences of contemporary social programs on race relations.

In 2006, Steele received the Bradley Prize for his contributions to the study of race in America. In 2004, he was awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 1991, his work on the documentary Seven Days in Bensonhurst was recognized with an Emmy Award and two awards for television documentary writing—the Writer's Guild Award and the San Francisco Film Festival Award.

SOURCE Dr. Shelby Steele