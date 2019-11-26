Amazon distributes thousands of holiday meals to Staten Island families through $30,000 donation to Food Bank For New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 23, Amazon employees from the local Staten Island fulfillment center handed out more than 650 turkeys and 6,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals to local families. Hosted by CHASI (Community Health Action of Staten Island) in Port Richmond, this holiday-giving event was the first holiday meal pop-up event held in Staten Island this season and made possible by Amazon's $30,000 donation to Food Bank For New York City.

Staten Island families were invited to pick up a free turkey and other essential ingredients for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Hundreds of families attended over the three-hour program at CHASI.

"We're fortunate to partner with the Food Bank For New York City and Amazon for this fantastic turkey giveaway event. The CHASI Community Food Pantry serves thousands of Staten Islanders each year, and over 40% of the people we serve are children. This giveaway makes it possible for more families to prepare and enjoy a holiday meal at home, without worrying about the high cost associated with traditional Thanksgiving foods," said Diane Arneth, executive director, Community Health Action of Staten Island, a member of HRHCare.

Staten Island is home to an Amazon fulfillment center that proudly employs more than 4,000 full-time associates. This donation is part of Amazon's larger initiative to support local food banks in communities where the company operates. To date, Amazon has donated more than $250,000 to food banks near our fulfillment centers in 2019.

"Amazon is proud to give back to the Staten Island community where our associates live and work," said Sai Kotha, assistant general manager of Amazon's Staten Island fulfillment center. "Every year Amazon provides holiday meals to thousands of our employees, and we wanted to bring the same tradition to Staten Island. We are proud to donate $30,000 to the Food Bank For New York City to create this pop-up in Staten Island and work alongside our partners at the Food Bank and CHASI to distribute more than 6,000 holiday meals, including 650 turkeys and all the fixings, ahead of this Thanksgiving holiday."

