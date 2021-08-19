Amazon DSP Ads Platform Marketing Services Agency Clear Ads Receives More Praise on Trustpilot

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's preeminent Amazon DSP ads platform marketing services agency, Clear Ads, continues its "Excellent" rating streak on the customer review site Trustpilot. Every month, nearly four million reviews are shared to the Trustpilot platform, helping people find great companies and make better buying decisions.

A highly impressed Amazon seller said in a recent Trustpilot review, "About two weeks ago, I reached out to Clear Ads for help with my Amazon business and campaign optimization. It was very easy and timely to get an appointment with George Roberts; he was more than helpful with my case. Besides doing a great job on a complimentary audit on my account and sending me an enhanced report, he sent along a video explaining the issues and what I can do to get better results with my PPC and campaigns. He even offered a follow-up with the report to explain the details and answer my questions."

The review continues, "His professionalism, knowledge, and positive outlook on helping me was priceless as it gave me a lot of insights on what to do next with my Amazon business. I strongly recommend Clear Ads services."

Clear Ads is an Amazon ads-focused agency that specializes in Amazon PPC and DSP campaigns. Using data-driven strategies, the company obtains a lower cost of sale, an increase in orders, improved ranking, a better ROI (return on investment), and maximum profitability for its clients.

Combining extensive in-house expertise with the latest marketing technologies, Clear Ads offers a unique hands-on approach. Clients work with a dedicated account manager to build the best marketing campaigns with proven strategies to fit individual business needs. The company's senior spokesperson says, "We work with you on your marketing goals to get you on the right track by optimizing your campaigns to deliver the best performance possible."

Contact Name: George Meressa



Contact Phone: +442037474686



Contact Email: [email protected]

About Clear Ads



Clear Ads is a paid advertising agency focusing on Amazon and Google for small and medium-sized enterprises around the world.

