Amazon DSP Advertising Strategy and PPC Ads Marketing Management Services Agency ClearAds Defines ACoS for Amazon Sellers

ACoS (Advertising Cost of Sale) measures the performance of an Amazon Sponsored Products campaign. It indicates the ratio of ad spend to targeted sales. Amazon ACoS defines a campaign's effectiveness, informs bidding tactics and is a benchmark by which the success of an advertising push is measured. It definitively tells sellers what percent of each dollar earned via advertising was spent on the ad campaign.

According to ClearAds, Amazon ACoS is a critical component of its Amazon marketing services that can help sellers generate the best possible profits from the lowest possible spend and boost brand awareness to become a particular niche or category leader.

"Whatever reason you use ACoS, its value ultimately comes from the ability to provide you with data-driven insight into whether or not your Amazon ad campaigns are achieving what they're supposed to," said a spokesperson from ClearAds.

The renowned Amazon PPC management agency has also discussed certain techniques to help Amazon advertisers optimize their campaigns to generate a good ACoS percentage.

Content optimization boosts sales, increases the total ad sales part of the ACoS equation and balancing out the ad spend side.

Incorporation of exact match bidding into the keyword strategy can help develop a stronger ACoS rate.

Finally, bid optimization is the most obvious ACoS optimization strategy.

"As it's clear to see, ACoS can be a highly valuable tool in helping you to stay in control of your advertising costs, no matter what your overall aims are. However, as ACoS can rise with every new bid and reduce with every sale, your ACoS strategy must be rooted in ongoing PPC campaign management to ensure great efficiency and performance", the spokesperson added.

