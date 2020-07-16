Amazon DSP Marketing Agency Clear Ads Delivers Proven Increase in Traffic & Sales

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Amazon DSP marketing agency Clear Ads has a proven track record for delivering an increase in traffic and sales for Amazon sellers. As one of the first agencies in the world to offer dedicated Amazon account management, the company has extensive knowledge in Amazon search ads digital marketing and how to maximize profits from any budget.

George Meressa

Clear Ads director, George Meressa, says, "We know exactly what it takes to get your Amazon advertising working harder and performing better and have worked with many brands to help them get more sales, increased revenue and bigger profits."

Amazon sellers looking for an expert to grow their business can expect the following benefits when they work with Meressa and his team:

10+ years' experience managing Amazon Sponsored Product Ads campaigns.

Amazon DSP experts.

One-to-one contact with a personal approach.

A focus on ROI which is also used to measure performance.

Maximized marketing budget performance.

Clear Ads advertising experts work to help vendors recognize their target audience, identify the best areas to place products and assemble the right advert content to maximize product visibility and sales. Meressa adds, "We can also advise the best way to run data led campaigns that complement your SEO, Google Ads, display and social media strategies."

Online sellers already working with Clear Ads highly recommend its services, "Clear Ads did a great job cleaning up our sponsored ads and they have done a fantastic job with DSP. Our ACoS is low and it has helped us to achieve profitable advertising on Amazon. They work hard to deliver results." Another client is very impressed with the speed at which Clear Ads has increased their sales, "Our Amazon business grew 40% within three months, incredible results and great service."

About Clear Ads

Clear Ads is a paid advertising agency focusing on Amazon and Google for small and medium sized enterprises around the world.

