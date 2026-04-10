Amazon EC2, Azure Virtual Machines, and Google Cloud Named 2026 Cloud IaaS Champions by Info-Tech Research Group

The 2026 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights top providers that help organizations deliver scalable, secure, and high-performing infrastructure while optimizing costs and supporting hybrid and multicloud strategies. Rankings are based on verified feedback from end users collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) has become a core foundation for organizations scaling operations and supporting increasingly complex workloads. By providing on-demand access to computing, storage, and networking resources, IaaS allows teams to move faster while reducing the burden of managing physical infrastructure. The 2026 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top three providers that differentiate through performance, scalability, security, service reliability, and ease of integration. Rankings are based on verified user feedback collected through the global research and advisory firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

The 2026 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top three providers that differentiate through performance, scalability, security, service reliability, and ease of integration. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Cloud IaaS provides organizations with on-demand access to computing, storage, and networking resources through scalable, cloud-based environments. These platforms support a wide range of use cases, including application hosting, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and development and testing. With capabilities such as elastic scaling, high availability, automated provisioning, and integrated security controls, IaaS solutions enable IT teams to increase agility, optimize costs, and maintain reliable performance across dynamic workloads while supporting hybrid and multicloud strategies.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature ranking, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Based on 2,204 verified end-user reviews from Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Cloud IaaS Data Quadrant Report recognizes the top providers enabling organizations to deliver scalable infrastructure, support modern workloads, optimize costs, and strengthen reliability and security across cloud environments.

The 2026 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Champions are as follows:

Amazon EC2, 9.0 CS, recognized for its cloud integration flexibility.

Azure Virtual Machines, 9.0 CS, highly rated for its robust load-balancing feature.

Google Cloud, 9.0 CS, valued for the strong business value it delivers through scalability, performance, and advanced capabilities.

"The feedback from IT leaders is clear: reliability and ease of integration are the true differentiators in a crowded IaaS market. Organizations aren't just looking for a provider; they are looking for a resilient foundation that allows their technical teams to focus on delivery rather than troubleshooting the stack," says Justin St-Maurice, technical counselor at Info-Tech Research Group. "As we move into an era defined by the deployment and scaling of AI agents, a robust IaaS provider becomes a key enabler and a potential bottleneck. Choosing the right provider is the difference between having engineers focus on scaling intelligent systems versus debugging the underlying technology."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Cloud IaaS Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a peer-review platform from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm. The platform provides verified end-user insights that help organizations evaluate software based on features, vendor experience, and overall value. In addition to end-user insights, the firm offers peer-driven resources and advisory services, including buyer reviews, marketing and product guidance, and go-to-market support. These offerings enable technology providers to better understand customer needs, refine product strategies, and clearly communicate differentiated value to the market.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group