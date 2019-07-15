Amazon Echo, Kindle & Fire Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Amazon Fire TV, Kindle & Fire Tablet & Echo Show Savings Identified by Retail Egg
Find the latest Amazon Kindle, Fire & Echo Prime Day deals for 2019, including Prime Day savings on Amazon's Echo Show, Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV stick & Fire HD tablets
Jul 15, 2019, 13:34 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Kindle, Echo & Fire Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Retail Egg are comparing the best Kindle & Fire tablet, Fire TV stick & Amazon Echo smart home deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.
Best Kindle Prime Day Deals:
- Save 33% off on the All-new Kindle (starts July 15) - read books and magazines distraction-free for weeks without recharging
- Save 29% off on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - bundled with the 32GB 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite is an Amazon premium leather cover and power adapter
- Save $75 on the Kindle Oasis E-reader (9th Generation) - this waterproof e-reader features Kindle's largest and highest resolution screen display
- Save $45 on the Kindle Essentials Bundle - including the all-new Kindle, a Kindle fabric cover, a power adapter and other special offers
- Save 35% off on the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - enjoy this waterproof e-reader with twice the storage and other special offers
- Save up to $75 on Kindle tablets & e-readers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
Best Amazon Fire Tablet Prime Day Deals:
- Save 40% off on the All-New Fire 7 Tablet - save an extra $10 if you purchase two of the latest 7-inch IPS tablet
- Save 62% off on the Fire 7 Tablet - read books comfortably on this 7-inch tablet packaged with a twilight blue Amazon standing case
- Save 38% off on the Fire HD 8 Tablet - enjoy your favorite media on this portable entertainment device
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet - give your child thousands of hours of educational fun
- Save 33% off on the First HD 10 Tablet - enjoy movies, shows, and more content on the largest Fire display yet
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet - this large sturdy tablet has easy-to-use parental controls
- Save 46% off on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack - get twice the fun and savings when you buy this tablet 2-pack
- Save 50% off on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack - this 2-pack includes 2 tablets and 2 tablet cases in pink and blue
- Save up to $123 (62% off) on Fire tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the Fire 7 tablet & Fire HD tablet
Best Amazon Fire TV Prime Day Deals:
- Save 43% off on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR
- Save 25% off on the Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - pair these devices to get hands-free and hassle-free voice control over your TV
- Save 42% off on the Fire TV Cube (starts July 15) - this streaming media player works with Alexa to give you control over all your content
- Save 50% off on the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - half off this highly-rated media streaming device for Prime members
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick with 4K video streaming
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 44% off on the All New Echo Show 5 - this smart display works with Alexa and is on sale now on Amazon
- Save 57% off on the Echo Input - this clever device adds Alexa voice controls to your own speaker
- Save 50% off on the Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker - voice control your music and control smart home devices with this best-selling Alexa enabled smart speaker
- Save 64% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug - this popular voice-controlled speaker is bundled with a smart plug
- Save 56% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker - this is Amazon's top-rated and fastest-selling smart speaker that works with Alexa
- Save $135 on the Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Free Echo Dot Charcoal and Philips Hue Bulb - this bundle is on sale now
- Save $70 on the Echo (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug - this popular and top-rated bundle is on sale now
- Save 36% off on the Echo Dot Kids - this kid-friendly version of the Echo comes with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited
- Save up to $135 (64% off) on Echo smart speakers & displays at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Echo Show, Echo, Plus & Echo Dot speakers
New deals on Prime Day are released every few minutes. For the latest savings, check the official Amazon Prime Day 2019 sales page. Note that Prime membership is necessary to enjoy the entire sale.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 35% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 70% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Originally a 24 hour sales event, Amazon have lengthened the Prime Day sale this year to make it the longest and biggest yet. An increasingly global event, last year members in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands and Luxembourg participated in Prime Day for the first time. Customers bought more than five million items from each of the following product categories: apparel, toys, PCs and computer accessories, beauty and kitchen products.
Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.
The team of online sales specialists at Retail Egg help shoppers save money by tracking the best Amazon Fire TV, Echo & Kindle deals across the Prime Day sales event.
For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article