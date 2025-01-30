Amazon Health Services CMO to Keynote Inaugural Emerge Innovation Experience at HIMSS25

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sunita Mishra, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Excellence and Technology for Amazon Health Services, will deliver the keynote address at the first-ever Emerge Innovation Experience, a curated program for investors, startups, and healthcare executives within HIMSS25. The announcement signals the event's focus on transformative healthcare technologies and digital health innovation.

HIMSS25 logo

Dr. Mishra leads clinical strategy and operations at Amazon Health Services, bringing extensive expertise in healthcare transformation and digital health integration. In her keynote, attendees will gain insights into Amazon's vision for making healthcare more accessible, as well as convenient, innovative solutions in primary care, medication delivery, and overall wellness.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Mishra as our keynote speaker for this groundbreaking event," said Director of Conference Expansion, John Tierney. "Her insights at the intersection of technology and healthcare delivery will set the tone for discussions about the future of digital health."

The Emerge Innovation Experience will take place during HIMSS25, scheduled for March 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas. Current HIMSS25 attendees can upgrade their passes to participate in this exclusive program. Interested participants are encouraged to take advantage of advance registration pricing, available through February 9, 2025.

For registration and more information, visit himssconference.com.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com .

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clark, [email protected]

SOURCE Informa Markets