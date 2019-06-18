Amazon Lightsail Users Can Now Easily Manage their WordPress Websites from GoDaddy Pro Sites

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that users of Amazon Lightsail, an easy-to-use cloud platform that offers you virtual servers, storage, databases, and networking for a low predictable price, now have free access to GoDaddy's WordPress website management capabilities. This collaboration provides customers with an array of tools for building and managing a powerful online presence.

Amazon Lightsail WordPress web designers and developers that are faced with challenges of maintaining multiple WordPress sites can now more easily access and manage all of their sites from a single dashboard. GoDaddy Pro Site dashboards also include WordPress website management automation tools, saving Amazon Lightsail WordPress designers and developers more time on the administrative tasks of managing multiple sites.

"Managing multiple websites through various hosts and control panels can be a daunting and time-consuming task," says Shobana Biederman, Director of Product Management for GoDaddy. "With GoDaddy and Amazon Lightsail, WordPress designers and developers can continue to focus on the fun parts of running their businesses instead of the tasks of regular website maintenance."

GoDaddy Pro Sites dashboard helps Amazon Lightsail users efficiently manage all of their WordPress sites for free no matter where they are hosted. From the Pro Sites dashboard, Amazon Lightsail users can safely update plugins and themes, manage updates and backups, and monitor site performance for all their WordPress sites in one click. GoDaddy's Pro Sites is currently used by more than one million WordPress websites.

GoDaddy Pro Sites enables web designers and developers to manage all of their WordPress sites from a single dashboard. Amazon Lightsail is an easy-to-use cloud platform that provides users with everything they need to build an application or website.

