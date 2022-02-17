Amazon Marketing & Account Management Agency AMZ Bees Discloses Impressive Financial Results for 2021

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service Amazon account management agency, AMZ Bees, has recently published their business numbers for 2021. AMZ Bee's comprehensive service portfolio includes full account management, strategy development, product launches, account registration, PPC campaigns structure building and management, technical issues, and much more. The company motto is to assist busy e-commerce entrepreneurs by handling the heavy lifting for them so that they can focus on other important aspects of business and life.

The company's business results for 2021 is now available at https://amzbees.com/amazon-tips-tricks/amz-bees-results-of-2021/

As revealed by AMZ Bees, the most important milestones achieved last year include

Revenue generated for our clients – $35,929,074

Profit generated for our clients – $11,072,581

Amount spent on PPC – $3,602,675

Average profit margin – 3082 %

Compared to 2020, AMZ Bee doubled its advertising budgets in 2021. However, even then, they managed to increase the yearly profit margin for clients from 27% to 30.82%. For most of its client accounts, they finished 2021 with over 200% growth in sales and profit.

"One of the best pieces of proof that your hard work pays off is your clients' yearly results. 2021 was incredible for AMZ Bees, and I want to thank my team for the dedication and winning our clients' trust. We were constantly optimizing the PPC advertising structures, improving conversion and profitability. I'm sure that even more successful years are yet to come, especially when Amazon is intensively launching a lot of new features. These changes are unique opportunities to expand our clients' businesses," said a senior spokesperson from AMZ Bees.

The agency comprises of a team of experts operating with the common mission of optimizing the Amazon stores of its clients to maximise revenue and profits. The company's in-house strategic managers have a wealth of experience in crafting winning strategies for Amazon sellers. Additionally, their broad network of partners includes those capable of providing additional services relevant to e-commerce businesses such as professional video creators, photo shoots, and other solutions to complex professional issues.

Please visit the official website of AMZ Bees to find out more about its entire range of services: https://amzbees.com/ .

About AMZ Bees

AMZ Bees is an e-commerce agency that grows and manages brands on Amazon with advanced PPC strategy, listing conversion optimisation and problem solving.

