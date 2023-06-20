Amazon Marketing Accelerator Streiff Marketing Adopts Intero Digital Brand

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streiff, an Amazon marketing consultancy and agency, announced today that it will be changing its name to Intero Digital . Over the past 30 months, Colorado Springs-based Intero Digital has joined forces with six digital marketing agencies to offer comprehensive strategies to clients within its all-in-one design. Within its umbrella, Intero Digital now has specialized divisions focused on Amazon, content marketing, PR, search engine marketing (SEM), SEO, social media, and web design.

Founded in 2007, Streiff Marketing boasts a collective 33+ years of experience selling on Amazon retail and Amazon Marketplace. Specializing in the entire Amazon cycle, the agency has helped brands optimize product listings, manage catalogs, and select the right advertising strategy and growth plan. Offering a full suite of solutions, the Amazon marketing accelerator arm also offers account management for Amazon Vendor Central and Seller Central.

"We're super excited to adopt the Intero brand name," Jason Streiff, president, said. "Just like its meaning — 'Intero' means 'entire' or 'whole' — our clients now have access to all digital marketing services under one roof. This means better collaboration, less back and forth between client and agencies, better support, more growth, and higher value to clients."

The Farmington-based agency has used a proven model for profitable scaling, investing in relentless testing and adjustments to refine its model. This approach can be found in all of the Intero divisions, Streiff says, to clients' benefit.

"My favorite part of Intero and the services provided is that, unlike other agencies that are great at one or two things and OK at all the other services, Intero is top-of-class, the absolute best in each service area and division due to how it was created," he said. "When you combine six different agencies that are ultra-focused in just one or two services for 10+ years and then combine all of them, you get the collaboration and the positives of working together and feeding off each other, but you still remain the true expert in each service area."

Streiff said, "For leaders looking for stability and results, they will be hard-pressed to receive better support and professionalism or higher-quality tech and processes in another agency."

About Intero Digital

Intero Digital is a next-level digital marketing agency that helps businesses fulfill their potential by leveraging integrated digital marketing strategies. Offering full-funnel solutions that reach customers where they're at, Intero Digital's digital experts become an extension of clients' marketing team and lean into innovation to keep their clients ahead of the competition. For more information, visit https://www.interodigital.com/ .

