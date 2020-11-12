Amazon Mentorship Company Voted #1 Facebook Community for Amazon Sellers

KILMORE, Victoria, Australia, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In only six short months, The EndGame Network, an Amazon mentorship company, has made a colossal impact on the Amazon community, providing its members with direct access to its global networks and cutting edge techniques. The company's commitment to helping sellers bring their Amazon business and personal development to the next level has earned EndGame the award of "Number One Facebook Community for Amazon Sellers" from the 2020 Seller Poll.

EndGame co-founder, Jamie Paros, says, "To win the award in such a short space of time is a huge achievement when you consider some of the competing groups for the category have been well-established for a number of years."

Paros possesses a true entrepreneurial spirit, having started a transport business at only 22 years old. His hunger and motivation for a change from the daily trucking grind led him to discover the Amazon FBA business model. From there, Paros has positioned himself as one of the real rock stars in the Amazon world, turning over $1,000,000 in sales in the USA. He is now giving back to the Amazon community and reinventing supply chain processes through various software ventures.

EndGame's second co-founder, Michael Fenech, brings extensive global business experience in both tech and e-commerce to the table, having partnered with some of the biggest companies in the world and mentored by some of the biggest names in tech. His e-commerce experience has come from having over 700 SKUs sold in the US via Facebook and Google shopping. From there, Fenech used his incredible product research skills to venture into Amazon successfully. He now has a range of products launched under his well-respected brand.

Paros and Fenech are connected to the most prominent and most experienced Amazon experts in the world. They have been using these networking connections to propel Amazon sellers to greater success. The company hosts a bi-weekly live program wherein Paros and Fenech bring in expert Amazon sellers, Olympic Gold medalists and ex-Facebook executives to instruct and inspire viewers.

"We care about our group and work hard to bring them usable tips each week to improve their businesses. We give them next-level value without expecting anything in return, and that, at its heart, is why we won the Seller Poll this year," Fenech said.

For those interested in learning more about The EndGame Network or keen to sell on Amazon, please check out their award winning Facebook group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/504614040204958/?ref=share

About The EndGame Network

The EndGame Network is a Facebook group for Amazon sellers dedicated to helping people successfully enter the world of eCommerce by selling products on the Amazon platform.

