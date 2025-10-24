Amazon One Medical: DEMYSTIFYING PERIMENOPAUSE AND MENOPAUSE

Learn the facts about these important stages of women's health and the gap in medical care

*** October is Menopause Awareness Month ***

BACKGROUND:

Each year in the United States, approximately 2 million women enter perimenopause and another 1.3 million enter menopause. That is an estimated 3.3 million women living with major health changes each year. However, almost half of them have not approached their general practitioner for help or advice about menopause, according to research from the National Institute of Health.

There are dozens of perimenopause and menopause symptoms, far beyond hot flashes that most people associate with menopause. Whether women are normalizing their symptoms or they're experiencing feelings of stigma or embarrassment, perimenopause and menopause bring various physical and emotional changes which too often go untreated or undiagnosed. Consider the following:

85% of women experience symptoms of menopause

Of those who seek care, 75% remain untreated,

Women's health care addressing perimenopause and menopause should be a standard part of comprehensive primary care. Unfortunately, most primary care providers lack adequate menopause training, leading to misdiagnosed symptoms, inappropriate treatments, and prolonged patient suffering during hormonal transitions.

In this segment, Erin Duralde, MD, Medical Director of Women's Health and Menopause Care at One Medical shares the facts about perimenopause and menopause. She dispels common myths, shares the many symptoms women may experience in each stage, and explains how One Medical is aiming to bridge the gap in care through providing comprehensive support during this significant health transition.

MORE ABOUT DR. ERIN DURALDE:

Erin Duralde is a practicing primary care provider and Clinical Effectiveness Medical Director of Women's Health and Menopause Care at One Medical, where she leads menopause care delivery. Before joining One Medical in 2023, she practiced at Brigham and Women's Hospital's Menopause and Midlife clinic in Boston. Erin earned her MD from the University of California, San Francisco, completed her internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and holds a Master of Public Health from Harvard School of Public Health. She has completed fellowships in both population health management and menopause management. Board-certified in internal medicine and a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, Erin actively researches women's quality of life and barriers to care, recently co-authoring a state-of-the-art review on menopause management for the British Medical Journal. Her goal is to close the gap between research and practice in menopause care through human-centered, compassionate treatment approaches.

