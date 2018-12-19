Amazon Pay's Kurt Bilafer Named Chief Revenue Officer of Yapstone

"There is nothing more exciting than growing a remarkable private company into a global enterprise," says Bilafer. "Yapstone has a wealth of competitive advantages and progressive practices that will support the ever-evolving customer experiences for next generation marketplace payments. These key ingredients have primed the company and its customers for global success."

Yapstone delivers end-to-end payment solutions to marketplace platforms, including auto-onboarding, proprietary risk management services, a broad range of payment methods, global pay-outs to merchants, split payments functionality, world-class security, compliance and integrated customer support. Yapstone's global payment platform is particularly well-suited for marketplaces with complicated payment flows and business rules.

The company kicked off 2018 with a $71 million funding round and closed the year with the announcement of its new Transact™ Platform , which will fuel Yapstone's expansion into global sharing economy markets.

"Kurt's global payment expertise, relentless focus on the customer and proven abilities to drive growth make him an excellent addition to our powerhouse team of payment industry veterans," says Tom Villante, Yapstone's Co-Founder and CEO. "Together, we look forward to many more years of accelerated growth."

For more information, visit Yapstone.com .

About Yapstone

Yapstone is a provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces, software, and large vertical markets, powering electronic payments for sharing economy platforms, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, software companies, such as Kigo®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies, homeowners' associations, self-storage companies, and many other markets.

Yapstone processes many billions of dollars annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eleven consecutive years, as well as San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

The company has raised over $120 million from investors including Premji Invest, Accel Partners, Meritech Capital and MasterCard. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Yapstone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California and Ireland.

SOURCE Yapstone

Related Links

https://www.yapstone.com

