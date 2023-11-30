Amazon Photos, Orangetheory, Weedmaps, Wyndham Hotels, YouTube Music, Zappos others awarded unitQ Quality Excellence Awards

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leader in Quality Automation, announced today the 50 winners of the unitQ Quality Excellence Awards for Fall 2023. These awards celebrate and recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to delivering consistently high-quality products and services, and have earned overwhelmingly positive user feedback.

The winners are setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective sectors, demonstrating unparalleled dedication to product quality — all of which takes commitment from product, engineering and support teams to foster a culture of continuous improvement backed by high user satisfaction.

This announcement comes on the heels of a special congratulations to unitQ partner AllTrails for their well-deserved recognition today as Apple's iPhone App of the Year for showcasing creativity, technical innovation and design. This recognition is a testament to AllTrails' dedication to quality and is the same ethos behind unitQ's Quality Excellence Awards.

"Quality excellence is not a mere action, it's a consistent practice. These firms have embedded this concept deeply within their corporate ethos, influencing every aspect of their products and services," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO. "The commitment and hard work these companies have invested in maintaining top-tier quality throughout their products, services and client interactions is noteworthy and merits acknowledgment with a unitQ Quality Excellence Award."

Fall 2023 Quality Excellence Awards, released today, are grounded on the comprehensive AI analysis provided by unitQ's customer feedback software. unitQ's proprietary AI and ML algorithms translated, categorized and summarized 21,652,720 pieces of publicly available Google Play Store and Apple App Store user reviews for 4,465 of Android and iOS top mobile applications, surfacing:

  • Top Quality Issues
  • Top feature requests
  • Trending 4-start reviews on brink of a 5-star review
  • Top 50 apps driving quality excellence

Recipients from the 10 selected verticals were among those companies that received a Good to Epic unitQ Score. The unitQ Score is unitQ's unbiased and proprietary machine-generated metric that represents the percentage of a company's users reporting a frictionless experience with their product or service. Request your organization's unitQ Score here.

Social Networking
Boo - 92
Yubo - 88
TikTok - 88
Bigo Live - 87
Wink - 84

Education
Socratic - 90
GuitarTuna - 90
Photomath - 86
EWA - 86
Mimo - 80

Finance
Clearpay - 97
Rocket Mortgage - 96
Vanquis Bank - 95
U.S. Bank - 92
Starling Bank - 85

Food & Drink
Crumbl Cookies - 90
Wine.com - 86
Zomato - 84
Snappy Shopper - 84
Tasty - 83

Gaming
Doomsday: Last Survivors - 95
Avatar World: City Life - 90
Subway Surfers - 88
Survivor!.io - 83
Zynga Poker - Texas Hold'em - 80

Health & Fitness
Down Dog - 92
GoodRx - 91
Ten Percent Happier - 90
The Fabulous - 81
Orangetheory - 81

Music
YouTube Music - 94
ZEDGE - 88
Groovepad - 86
Audiomack - 82
Simple Radio - 81

Photo & Video
Vixer - 91
Amazon Photos - 88
PhotoRoom - 87
Google Photos - 87
Shutterfly - 85

Shopping
Weedmaps - 87
Wish - 83
Chewy - 83
Under Armour - 82
Zappos - 80

Travel
Wyndham Hotels - 90
Turo - 89
Booking.com - 87
Tripadvisor - 84
BlaBlaCar - 80

*See the Fall 2023 Top 50 Quality Excellence Awards winners in more detail here, including what users love and want more of.

*See the Spring 2023 Top 50 Quality Excellence Awards winners in more detail here, including what users love and want more of.

Artificial intelligence to identify gaps, growth opportunities

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures real time user feedback in more than 100 languages from more than four dozen sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Amplitude and more. unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as GitHub Issues, Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

Now, with unitQ, product, engineering, support and customer experience leaders get access to a single source of truth for real-time user feedback to inform their product roadmap, alert on bugs, proactively resolve support issues, and gauge sentiment to ensure the best possible customer experience. unitQ is providing companies with a new way to stay close to their users with real-time insights into what their users think, feel and experience.

About unitQ

As the leading Quality Automation platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Udemy and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

With unitQ customer feedback software, including unitQ GPT, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

Want to know what users think about your organization? Get your free unitQ Score or request a demo to learn more about unitQ.

unitQ is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

Please visit www.unitq.com to learn more about unitQ. Follow unitQ on Linkedin and X.

For more information, contact David Kravets from unitQ at [email protected].

SOURCE unitQ

