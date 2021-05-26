Amazon PPC Ads Advertising Business Agency, Clear Ads, Discusses Advertising Opportunities on Twitch

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the UK's leading Amazon PPC ads advertising business agency, Clear Ads recently discussed the importance for businesses and online retailers to embrace new advertising strategies to overcome the ever-growing competition faced in today's online marketplace. Clear Ads is recommending Twitch as a valuable tool in conjunction with Amazon DSP when exploring advertising opportunities to expand audience reach.

Twitch is an American video live streaming service that focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of e-sports competitions as well as music broadcasts, creative content, and more recently, "in real life" streams. It is operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon itself has been expanding its advertising means, venturing into the world of video and streaming ads for some time now. Recently, however, Amazon has extended its programmatic capabilities to include the live streaming channel Twitch. "While Twitch has previously managed its own independent advertising channel, parts of it are now being absorbed into the Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP), sharing some functionality between the two and giving today's advertisers more opportunities to utilize the best of both platforms to really engage with new audiences," explains Clear Ads' CEO George Meressa.

Meressa points to the business-focused site Quartz , which states, "Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform that live-broadcasts gamers playing video games, is the undisputed champion of its arena. It hosts 91% of all video game streaming, dwarfing competitors from YouTube and Facebook. In less than a decade, Twitch has become one of the most popular platforms on the internet, serving more than 2 million viewers at any given time of any given day."

The most appealing factor to incorporating Twitch in an advertising scheme is the access Twitch provides to historically elusive and hard to reach audiences. Twitch is dominated by gaming demographics. "This younger demographic has long proven to be challenging for advertisers to engage with, with research from the IAB Tech Lab noting that men aged between 18-34 are statistically most likely to use ad blockers. This has made it very difficult for advertisers to get their ads in front of this particular demographic, resulting in a huge untouched pool," Meressa says.

Amazon announced the following changes as a result of combining Amazon DSP and Twitch into an advertising powerhouse

Advertisers that purchase ads programmatically through the Amazon DSP will be able to show content through the Twitch video and digital display, increasing the number of channels Amazon advertisers can push their content across. The integrated Twitch Audiences feature – a powerful audience builder utilized by existing Twitch advertisers – is now accessible to advertisers using the Amazon DSP. This allows Amazon advertisers to target audiences more closely using Twitch user behavior. Advertisers already pushing campaigns through Twitch now have access to Amazon's unrivaled first-party user data, including browsing, purchasing, searching, and viewing behaviors.

The move to online has been a gradual process over the last few years, but there is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary to speed up the process. Not only have lockdowns required businesses and retailers to significantly alter how they operate, but the increase in people needing to stay home has resulted in a drastic increase in the amount of online content being absorbed daily. Amazon's step to sharing functionality between Twitch and Amazon DSP offers a unique edge to advertising not seen on other platforms — the merger of hard-to-reach audiences with an immense customer data bank.

