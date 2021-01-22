Amazon PPC Agency Client Hits Unprecedented $500,000 in PPC Sales in a Month

SHROPSHIRE, England, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted Amazon PPC Agency, Sponsored Profit, is happy to report that one of its clients hit an unprecedented milestone of $500,000 in PPC sales for December 2020. The company offers expert managed PPC Services for Amazon Sponsored products and other Amazon ad solutions to growth-oriented, entrepreneurial brands looking to take their brand awareness to the next level profitably.

During the tumultuous times created by the coronavirus pandemic, many sectors experienced unforeseen hardships, job losses, store closures and decreases in overall spending. The senior spokesperson for Sponsored Profit comments on the successes seen by its PPC partners even through these strenuous times: "Despite the challenges faced by many brands selling on Amazon due to COVID-19, December rounded off an exceptional year for our PPC partners who have experienced a four-times increase in their PPC sales in 2020."

The pandemic has forced many brick-and-mortar stores to close amid government lockdown orders around the globe. E-commerce has been the next logical step for suffering businesses or the only option left for others. Forbes Magazine Online recently stated, "With everything considered, it makes complete sense to move into e-commerce. The 21st century is a digital age of communication and connection, with more people than ever online. It allows businesses to connect with customers on a much larger scale, as well as providing products at far easier convenience for the consumer.

"Consumers have seen how useful and convenient online shopping can be, providing more choices and options than before. And with more and more shoppers saying that they would continue to shop online, it is most likely that it will keep a major role in retail."

The increased online presence by businesses translates into an extremely competitive market. Brands must up their game to grab the attention of potential customers while maintaining their current audience. The Amazon Sponsored Ads company highlights that its clients' impressive results thus far are partly reflective of the high level of customer demand on the platform. With this in mind, the company spokesperson explains its approach, "The key is to understand how to leverage Amazon Advertising to capitalize on that demand. For us, getting the biggest results comes down to dialing in on what is working in each client's campaigns and focusing the ad budget on that. We can do this because we actively manage campaigns using data-driven insights powered by our software to ensure campaigns are always optimized, scalable and maximized for profit."

For smaller and newer brands, the company offers a simple, tried, and tested system - complete with software and a supportive private online community - that helps sellers to manage their Amazon PPC campaigns quickly, efficiently, and more profitably while saving an incredible amount of time, money and effort in the process.

