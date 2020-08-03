Amazon PPC Agency Hires Talented Brand Advocate and Social Media Manager

DOVER, Del., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signalytics, an Amazon PPC agency that specializes in Amazon SEO tools for FBA brands, has recently hired Miss Alabama contestant and Miss Mobile Bay winner, Kailee Montes, as the company's Brand Advocate and Social Media Manager.

Montes is a great fit for Signalytics and brings many valuable skills to the team, having earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Music and Minors in Law and Design with many scholastic honors including Graduated Summa Cum Laude, recipient of the Hope and Zell Miller Scholarship for Academic Excellence, recipient of the Dean's scholarship, recipient of Roger Breland School of Music scholarship, N.A.T.S.Outstanding Vocal Talent Scholarship, Dean's List 2016, 2017 and 2018 and Vice-President of Sigma Tau Delta 2018-19.

With extensive knowledge and experience in English and strong values in the importance of literacy, Montes intends to apply her skill set to represent the company well. "I am a literacy advocate and volunteer instructor with the Alabama Library Board as well as a part time Ballet, Tap and Jazz instructor. As a designer and crafter, creativity is a part of my daily life."

Highly ambitious, Montes has authored a children's book titled 'The Cherry Tree Adventure'. She also spent four summers doing overseas missions in Paraguay, visited over 30 countries and spent time in Guatemala working for a non-profit organization that takes care of orphaned children.

Signalytics states its mission is to help e-commerce business owners scale their brands, "We do this by maximizing their visibility through organic keyword rank and paid media channels." With a focus on scaling brands with SEO tools, the company adds extra value to clients in the way of running and managing rebate campaigns for clients, bringing in social signals from Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok, all areas where Montes will be a huge asset to the company.

Signalytics is a software service that provides eCommerce sellers with keyword ranking and advertising optimization. Its mission is to help eCommerce business owners scale their brands by maximizing their visibility through organic keyword rank and paid media channels.

